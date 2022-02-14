Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Enda Bolger
Trainer Enda Bolger

Cheltenham Festival news: Prengarde may head straight to Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
15:26 · MON February 14, 2022

Enda Bolger is running out of time to get a run into his new French recruit Prengarde before the Cheltenham Festival.

Bought by JP McManus after winning at Compiegne, he is joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Glenfarclas Chase with Tiger Roll.

Only a six-year-old, Bolger is not keen on heading to Cheltenham without a prior run.

“He’s good, but we’re only just learning and getting to know him,” said Bolger. “We’re trying to think of somewhere where we can get a race into him as he hasn’t run since November.

Download the Sporting Life app now

“He’s only six as well and whether he gets there (Cheltenham) or not, I don’t know at the moment. We’re taking it day by day, but we have two good subs anyway (Shady Operator and Midnight Maestro).”

Asked if Prengarde could go straight to Cheltenham, he added: “No, definitely not, he’d get too tired.

“He was only five when he had everything done in France, we don’t have to teach him to jump or anything as he’s very professional about that. We’ll see what’s going to happen in the next 10 days or so.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING