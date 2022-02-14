Bought by JP McManus after winning at Compiegne, he is joint-favourite with some bookmakers for the Glenfarclas Chase with Tiger Roll.

Only a six-year-old, Bolger is not keen on heading to Cheltenham without a prior run.

“He’s good, but we’re only just learning and getting to know him,” said Bolger. “We’re trying to think of somewhere where we can get a race into him as he hasn’t run since November.