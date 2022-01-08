Martello Sky put herself in the picture for the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and will head straight for the Festival meeting after a cosy success in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown.

Sent off at 2/1, Aidan Coleman’s mount looked ill at ease on the ground going down the back, but the grey was on the bridle again turning in and strode away to land the two-and-a-half-mile Listed event by a length and three-quarters, making it three wins from four outings this term. The victory earned a 12/1 quote from Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power for Cheltenham, and winning trainer Lucy Wadham said: “That was an amazing performance. Aidan said she hated the ground. “Down the back he was wondering if he was going to pull up. Anyway, once she got in amongst horses she just took off and he just actually ended up hitting the front a bit soon on her probably.

