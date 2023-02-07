Harry Fry’s star mare Love Envoi remains on track to bid for a second Cheltenham Festival victory in this year’s Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, with the trainer delighted with her progress this season.

Unbeaten this season, the seven-year-old daughter of Westerner, has won eight of her nine career starts including the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. She will line up in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Warwick Mares’ Hurdle (Listed Race) as her final run before the Mares’ Hurdle. Fry told Tattersalls Cheltenham: “We started off this campaign at Sandown in a Handicap Hurdle, purely because there were not that many options open to her. She was a course winner in Grade 2 company, so we thought it was an ideal starting point over the 2 miles. We were delighted when she was able to carry all that weight against the boys to make a winning start to the campaign.” Fry continued: “The races very much slotted in to place from the turn of the year. Returning to Sandown for a Listed Mare’s Hurdle was always the plan. This race at Warwick is another Mares’ Hurdle ‘trial’. It was won by Marie’s Rock en route to winning the Mares’ Hurdle last year, so is a proven steppingstone to the Festival. Hopefully we can follow in her footsteps.”