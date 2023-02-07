Harry Fry’s star mare Love Envoi remains on track to bid for a second Cheltenham Festival victory in this year’s Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, with the trainer delighted with her progress this season.
Unbeaten this season, the seven-year-old daughter of Westerner, has won eight of her nine career starts including the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. She will line up in Saturday’s Virgin Bet Warwick Mares’ Hurdle (Listed Race) as her final run before the Mares’ Hurdle.
Fry told Tattersalls Cheltenham: “We started off this campaign at Sandown in a Handicap Hurdle, purely because there were not that many options open to her. She was a course winner in Grade 2 company, so we thought it was an ideal starting point over the 2 miles. We were delighted when she was able to carry all that weight against the boys to make a winning start to the campaign.”
Fry continued: “The races very much slotted in to place from the turn of the year. Returning to Sandown for a Listed Mare’s Hurdle was always the plan. This race at Warwick is another Mares’ Hurdle ‘trial’. It was won by Marie’s Rock en route to winning the Mares’ Hurdle last year, so is a proven steppingstone to the Festival. Hopefully we can follow in her footsteps.”
Following the Dublin Racing Festival, Fry was quick to acknowledge the calibre of competition his stable star may face: “Whether its Honeysuckle, Epatante or Marie’s Rock, it’s going to be a fiercely competitive race. All we can do is worry about getting Love Envoi there in tip-top form. On the day, we can think about who is in opposition and go there with confidence in our mare that she can come out on top.”
A graduate of the 2021 Tattersalls Cheltenham March Sale, Love Envoi was purchased by Jeremiah McGrath for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate for £38,000 from Sean Doyle’s Monbeg Stables. Fry first saw the mare out in the field at Noel Fehily’s stud farm in Wiltshire before joining his yard at Higher Crockermoor in the autumn of 2021.
Fry admitted to not thinking much of Love Envoi before her debut run with her homework being well short of what she produces on the track. He said: “Until she first stepped foot on the racecourse for us, I didn’t think an awful lot of her. She doesn’t do any more than she has to at home, but when she goes out and puts up the performances she has done on the racecourse, I’m certainly not complaining!”
It has been a roller-coaster journey for connections as the mare continues to exceed all expectations: “She thrived last season and surprised us on every turn we took whether it was a different trip, on different ground, or at a different grade. She loves her racing and that’s why we are keen to continue to campaign her in the right races right up until March and hopefully beyond.”
