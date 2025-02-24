Sporting Life
A moment to savour for the I Am Maximus team

Cheltenham Festival news: Kawaboomga out for the season

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon February 24, 2025 · 1h ago

Kawaboomga has suffered a training setback and been forced out for the remainder of the season.

The Cheltenham Festival fancy was an impressive maiden hurdle winner over subsequent scorer William Munny at Fairyhouse last month and had appeared to be among Willie Mullins' strong band of novices bound for Prestbury Park.

However, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old will not be making the trip across the Irish Sea for either the Sky Bet Supreme or the Turners Novices' Hurdle on account of his injury.

McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “Unfortunately Kawaboomga has had a setback and will miss the rest of the season.

“He’s a grand, big horse and it’s disappointing, but hopefully all being well we’ll have him back for the autumn.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

