Cheltenham Festival news: Kawaboomga out for the season

Kawaboomga has suffered a training setback and been forced out for the remainder of the season.
The Cheltenham Festival fancy was an impressive maiden hurdle winner over subsequent scorer William Munny at Fairyhouse last month and had appeared to be among Willie Mullins' strong band of novices bound for Prestbury Park.
However, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old will not be making the trip across the Irish Sea for either the Sky Bet Supreme or the Turners Novices' Hurdle on account of his injury.
McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, said: “Unfortunately Kawaboomga has had a setback and will miss the rest of the season.
“He’s a grand, big horse and it’s disappointing, but hopefully all being well we’ll have him back for the autumn.”
