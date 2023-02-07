Gordon Elliott admits it will go "down to the wire" as he waits to see if Jack Kennedy will be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival.
The jockey suffered a broken leg in early January and intends to be back in time for the March showpiece but the trainer said on Tuesday: "We're keeping everything crossed that he'll be back. He's going to hospital on Thursday and then Dubai for a week for a bit of sun. It will be tight - he knows that - and it's going down to the wire, but if he's back he'll be riding everything. He's number one now and all these horses are waiting for him."
Kennedy's injury meant a quick U-Turn from Davy Russell who reversed his decision to retire from the saddle, a move welcomed by the trainer.
"If it was six months' time, or three months' time, the conversation would never have happened. Jordan (Gainford) and Sam (Ewing) would have stepped straight in, but they're two young lads - very talented riders - and I just thought a little bit more time was going to [help]," he explained.
"They are two world-class jockeys, they'll be fine, and if something happened to Davy and Jack they'll be riding all the horses. But I'm just trying to do the right thing for them, bring them along quietly. It's a daunting place and you need a big attitude to go over and be able to take it.
"I'd say Davy will be over riding out for us in the morning and if anything happens to Jack he'll be there to pick the pieces up. Davy knows that when Jack comes back [Jack will be back on them] - he's keeping the seat warm for him.
"Jack is only 22 years of age and he has 36 or 37 Grade 1 winners. You see him on Sunday at the races and he's in the ring with all the horses, he's out on the track, he has a great attitude. All jockeys get falls and get broken up, but to have the horses to come back and ride is most important and to have the backing of whoever. I'm 100 per cent behind him."
