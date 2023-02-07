Gordon Elliott admits it will go "down to the wire" as he waits to see if Jack Kennedy will be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival.

The jockey suffered a broken leg in early January and intends to be back in time for the March showpiece but the trainer said on Tuesday: "We're keeping everything crossed that he'll be back. He's going to hospital on Thursday and then Dubai for a week for a bit of sun. It will be tight - he knows that - and it's going down to the wire, but if he's back he'll be riding everything. He's number one now and all these horses are waiting for him." Kennedy's injury meant a quick U-Turn from Davy Russell who reversed his decision to retire from the saddle, a move welcomed by the trainer. "If it was six months' time, or three months' time, the conversation would never have happened. Jordan (Gainford) and Sam (Ewing) would have stepped straight in, but they're two young lads - very talented riders - and I just thought a little bit more time was going to [help]," he explained.