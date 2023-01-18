The eight-year-old was a brilliant all-the-way winner of the Paddy Power-sponsored three-mile showpiece in 2021 and was similarly impressive when successfully defending his crown last season.

Just as he did last term, Flooring Porter was set to return to the Festival off the back of successive defeats after finishing fourth in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan and in Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle.

But whether he lines up at Cheltenham at all this time around is now far from certain.

Cromwell said: “I suppose we’re hanging in the balance there with Cheltenham. Hopefully we won’t be set back too long, but he’s likely to miss another two or three weeks.

“It’s far from ideal. I’d say it’s probably 50-50 he’ll make Cheltenham.”