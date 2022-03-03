Last year’s champion conditional jockey took a tumble at the second flight from the Nicky Richards-trained Home Fire in a two-mile handicap hurdle.

He went to hospital for X-rays on his neck which showed there was no serious damage.

“He got knocked out, so he’s had his X-rays. They were clean and he’s OK,” said his agent Richard Hale.

“He went to get X-rays on his neck and all was fine. It’s just a case of passing a concussion test now in a week’s time.

“He should be back for the Champion Hurdle anyway. He should be all right as long as he passes his concussion test.”

McMenamin has struck up a fine partnership with the Ann Hamilton-trained Tommy’s Oscar, winning six times aboard the seven-year-old – most recently in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. Only Epatante and Adagio are shorter in the betting for the Cheltenham showpiece among British-trained contenders.