Tommy's Oscar wins at Haydock
Tommy's Oscar wins at Haydock

Cheltenham Festival news: Danny McMenamin expected to be fit for Tommy’s Oscar

By Sporting Life
12:29 · THU March 03, 2022

Danny McMenamin is expected to be fit to ride Tommy’s Oscar in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham despite suffering a heavy fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday.

Last year’s champion conditional jockey took a tumble at the second flight from the Nicky Richards-trained Home Fire in a two-mile handicap hurdle.

He went to hospital for X-rays on his neck which showed there was no serious damage.

“He got knocked out, so he’s had his X-rays. They were clean and he’s OK,” said his agent Richard Hale.

“He went to get X-rays on his neck and all was fine. It’s just a case of passing a concussion test now in a week’s time.

“He should be back for the Champion Hurdle anyway. He should be all right as long as he passes his concussion test.”

McMenamin has struck up a fine partnership with the Ann Hamilton-trained Tommy’s Oscar, winning six times aboard the seven-year-old – most recently in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. Only Epatante and Adagio are shorter in the betting for the Cheltenham showpiece among British-trained contenders.

