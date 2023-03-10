Charles Byrnes has given Blazing Khal the go-ahead for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday.

The seven-year-old won back-to-back Grade Two novice prizes at Prestbury Park in the autumn of 2021, but missed the rest of the season through injury and did not ultimately not return for 14 months. An impressive comeback in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in mid-February catapulted Blazing Khal to the head of the Stayers’ Hurdle market, but Byrnes later revealed his stable star had returned with a “a few bits of nicks” that required treatment. However, while his preparation has clearly not been ideal, Byrnes confirmed Blazing Khal will take his chance in a race the County Limerick handler won with Solwhit 10 years ago.