Patrick Mullins is looking forward to riding Blood Destiny in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham this afternoon but fears he faces a tough task giving weight to two stablemates.
Speaking from the racecourse this morning he said: "I'm really looking forward to getting on him, he’s been very impressive in his two starts at home.
"It’s not going to be easy giving the mares' allowance to Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth. He needs to be eight pounds better than those two – that’s the challenge.
"He does go forward but he doesn’t have to make the running, he’s not a particularly keen horse, and it looks like Gary Moore’s horse (Jupiter Du Gite) and John McConnell’s (Hypotenus) will go a good gallop and we can slot in behind them.
"I just think he ticks all the boxes, he stays well and jumps well but the concern is conceding seven pounds to those two. Lossiemouth is a very straightforward ride but Gala Marceau can be very keen which will make life difficult for her on this track. I’d be most worried about Lossiemouth."
