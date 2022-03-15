Check out all of the best offers from Sky Bet for day one of the Cheltenham Festival featuring 'Money Back As Cash' in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices'.

Our team have taken a look at every race and provide advice on how to make best us of Sky Bet's corresponding offer, with 28 of those available throughout the week. We also have the latest market movers and a Premium Price Boost, which is available only to readers of sportinglife.com.

1.30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet are offering MONEY BACK AS CASH if your selection loses in the 1.30. This offer is for your first bet on the race and is capped at £10. It reflects the win part of each-way bets and win singles, and free bets are excluded. How to use this offer: This is the most straightforward offer you'll see and the best option is probably to back the horse you fancy, and if it loses, you'll get up to £10 returned. Some might take the opportunity to have a more speculative bet in the hope of boosting their Cheltenham kitty, knowing that they can do so risk-free, but there's nothing like a winner to start the Festival so our vote goes to CONSTITUTION HILL.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day One Best Bets

2.10 - Sporting Life Arkle Sky Bet are paying 4 PLACES INSTEAD OF 3 in the 2.05. How to use this offer: In a competitive renewal of the race we sponsor, there's a good case for backing the form horse knowing that if something improves past him, backers of Edwardstone still have a chance of getting some of their money back. However, at 11/4 he's too short for an each-way bet and preference is for HAUT EN COULEURS who looks an exciting prospect despite falling at the third in the Irish Arkle.

2.40 - Ultima Handicap Chase Sky Bet are paying 7 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4 in the 2.40. How to use this offer: With so many places on offer and the competitive nature of the race just keep things simple and have an each-way bet on who you fancy. Given FRODON beat a couple of horses going for the Gold Cup earlier in the season he has to be feared off the front end at a track he adores and he's not out of this off a handicap mark of 164 - indeed, he won off that number the last time he ran in a handicap over this course and distance.

3.30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Sky Bet are lengthening the odds on HONEYSUCKLE to win by five lengths or more. How to use this offer: Whether you're interested in taking this offer depends first on the answer to this question: are you with or against Honeysuckle? Below her best on the figures this year, she's kept on winning despite the rest of the yard at times failing to fire, and it's possible to view the case for her either way. She has though won 10 of her 14 races by five lengths or more and at the odds, those who fancy the star mare to make it 15 from 15 will of course be tempted. CLICK HERE to back Honeysuckle to win by 5+ lengths

4.10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 5 PLACES INSTEAD OF 3 in the 4.10. How to use this offer: With five places on offer it makes sense to go with a very solid one and STORMY IRELAND fits the bill at around 5/1, ensuring stakes back if she's in the five. She has Festival pedigree having finished second in a Mares' Hurdle and she bounced back to something like her best in the Relkeel Hurdle last time out.

4.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Sky Bet are paying 6 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4 in the 4.50. How to use this offer: Here's an opportunity to take on Gaelic Warrior. He could hose up if the hype is correct but with so many unknowns about him he has to be taken on getting six places. HMS SEAHORSE has improved with experience and looks on an interesting mark of 128 for Paul Nolan.

