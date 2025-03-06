Cheltenham Festival Focus podcast | Two key questions regarding Il Est Francais and The New Lion

In this week's Festival Focus podcast the team discuss whether Il Est Francais will handle Cheltenham and if The New Lion can sink the Challow curse.
Il Est Francais has only ever run on the flat terrain at Kempton when shipping over to the UK and he will face Cheltenham's undulations for the first time in the Ryanair Chase, while The New Lion will have to break a 0-20 record of Challow winners going for the Turners Novices' Hurdle.
Do you think Il Est Francais will act around Cheltenham?
David Massey
We haven't any evidence to the contrary that he definitely won't go around Cheltenham. Just because it's all flat track form at the moment doesn't mean that he won't go around Cheltenham. It's not like he's had three or four goes around the place and he's blown out every time. So I think in terms of will he handle Cheltenham or not, I think that's a very hard question to answer. And I know that's sort of sitting on the fence a bit but...
What's got to be more of a worry with Il Est Francais for me is the fact that in his last four starts he's burst a blood vessel twice. That's got to be more of a worry, hasn't it, than whether he likes it at Cheltenham?
As a punter you'd have to look at that and go well, this is a horse that has had issues. I think that would be more of a worry for me than whether he'll act around Cheltenham's undulations at this stage.
Martin Dixon
I don't have any real reservations about the track to be honest but Dave's point is valid with regards to him having burst a couple of times and that could be a concern.
However, obviously his last run was really good. They've kept him very fresh since, but in terms of the track it wouldn't concern me hugely just looking at his racing style, his enthusiasm, his good jumping technique, particularly on what could be good-ish ground.
Over the intermediate trip he's a strong stayer having just been run down in a King George, so no, the track wouldn't concern me massively based on the evidence that we've got. Obviously we don't have evidence of him going there, but just looking at him as an individual, how he is and how he jumps and how he performs, I think his attributes would be more of a positive than anything at Cheltenham.
Click here to back Il Est Francais for the Ryanair with Sky Bet (NRNB)
Matt Brocklebank
He could go our favourite even with Fact To File in there. I genuinely think the regard in which he's held, I really do think that they think this horse is a superstar and, you know, it's quite hard to argue against it given that when he's on song, he is absolutely electric. As Martin said, that attacking sort of dashing ride in a Ryanair chase is really exciting. You could certainly see him trading a lot shorter than his current odds of 3/1 or 7/2 in-running.
It will be a question of has he got enough to come up the hill at the end of it all? Because I suspect he's going to put in a pretty impressive first circuit. It was interesting, listening to Noel George talk about him, that they just like to think they'd get into a nice rhythm out in front and save enough for the final burst.
It's just the price thing. I couldn't really put anyone off him, but at bigger prices I'm drawn to Henry de Bromhead's horse, Jungle Boogie, who ran so well in the Gold Cup last year.
He's one from one this season, has been kept fresh for it, and while I do think it's been a rather scratchy season for Henry de Bromhead, I think he's going to have a few horses run above expectations next week.
Jungle Boogie doesn't quite have the form yet to match up to Fact To File or Il Est Francais and I say that about an 11-year-old, but he's so lightly-raced and very talented. I'd love to see him around Cheltenham over this trip because what he did in the Gold Cup last year just screamed Ryanair to me and I think he'll give you a run for your money at the very least.
Can The New Lion’s gears sink the dreaded Challow stat at last?
David Massey
I think he can. I like The New Lion a lot. He's impressed me every time I've seen him this season, not just with what he's done, but physically as well. And I know I wasn't at the Dan Skelton open morning, which was about 10 days ago, but my esteemed work colleague, Vicky, sent me a photo and just said, look at him now. And he's grown, he's grown again since Newbury. He's come on again. He looks an absolute monster.
We use the word monster a lot don't we in racing to describe horses but he is a proper tool now. I don't know if he's a million pound monster or not, I don't know, that's open to debate isn't it?!
But those gears, I think they are going stand him in good stead come the Wednesday. The more you look at the race actually, there's still quite a few in here that are in other races, it could cut up again. But I've liked The New Lion from day one, I was lucky enough to see him at Market Rasen on his bumper debut and all he's done both physically and visually in his races is impressive and the figures back it up as well. The ratings back him up.
The Challow gets a bad name. It throws winners up the Challow, it just hasn't thrown up winners of this race. It's always a decent race and this year's was run on better ground. Normally it's on deep ground and that wasn't the case this time around.
He's had a break since, he'll be on ground that we know he'll be fine on. I think he wins.
Matt Brocklebank
If you look at it now and you say who are this season's three most exciting, promising novices, you would say Kopek Des Bordes, you'd say The New Lion and Final Demand. Often how it works out is, despite all the hype and who's going to run where, they all swerve each other and there's a race for each of them. And perhaps that will unfold next week. We don't quite know that yet.
I would love to see The New Lion take on the Mullins horse. Dave's covered just about everything but I would add that he is probably the slickest novice hurdler that I've seen for a long time. I'm really impressed with how he pops from one side to another. And that's such a huge thing when the pressure's on coming down the hill at Cheltenham, that's going to be hugely in his favour.
I think he could be even better if he gets on some spring ground, as well.
Click here to back The New Lion for the Turners with Sky Bet (NRNB)
Martin Dixon
The guys have covered it neatly. The quicker the ground conditions, the more speed is going to come into it. I'd imagine they are two horses that are going to end up going down different lines. I think Final Demand will end up over three miles in his novice chase season and The New Lion, if there's a Champion Hurdle horse amongst the novices it could be him.
We've seen Champion Hurdlers win this race and drop back in the past. Dan Skelton's alluded to the fact that he wouldn't have any concerns about dropping him back in trip such is his pace, so if it does keep drying out and those are the conditions that we get then he might just have the tools to deal with Final Demand. I was initially more in the Final Demand camp, but as it gets closer and we've seen the forecast it does probably push it that other way a little bit.
