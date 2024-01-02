Cheltenham Festival entries: Galopin Des Champs tops 20 Gold Cup contenders

Last year’s winner Galopin Des Champs is one of 20 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15.

20 entered in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Trained by Willie Mullins, Galopin Des Champs came out on top in a terrific duel with Bravemansgame last season and the pair are on course to meet again. Galopin Des Champs returned to winning ways at Leopardstown over Christmas with a spectacular display which propelled him back to the head of the betting, having suffered two defeats at the hands of the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow. Brassil’s charge has also been entered for the blue riband this year, having gone close in handicap company at the Festival last season. He was a late absentee at Leopardstown. Mullins has also entered the injury-plagued Monkfish, an impressive winner of the 2021 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, but limited to just three starts since then.

Hewick, Shark Hanlon’s King George winner, Gerri Colombe, Envoi Allen and Gentlemansgame are others from Ireland with the option. Gary Moore’s hugely-impressive Welsh National winner Nassalam is entered along with the Venetia Williams-trained pair of L’Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille. Shishkin, so unlucky when coming down two from home in the King George, and Paul Nicholls’ novice Stay Away Fay are also in. Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 15th March Ahoy Senor (IRE) 9 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell

Bravemansgame (FR) 9 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls

Conflated (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell

Datsalrightgino (GER) 8 11 10 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Envoi Allen (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Fastorslow (FR) 8 11 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Galopin des Champs (FR) 8 11 10 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gentlemansgame 8 11 10 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland

Gerri Colombe (FR) 8 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Hewick (IRE) 9 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland

Jungle Boogie (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Henry de Bromhead Ireland

L'homme Presse (FR) 9 11 10 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams

Monkfish (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nassalam (FR) 7 11 10 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore

Protektorat (FR) 9 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton

Royale Pagaille (FR) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams

Shishkin (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 11 10 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls

The Real Whacker (IRE) 8 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville Big two stand out in Champion Chase There are 19 entered in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on March 13 in which last season’s first two from the Arkle, El Fabiolo and Jonbon, dominate the betting. The pair are due to meet at Ascot in the Clarence House Chase later this month first. Mullins has six contenders in total, including the now nine-year-old Ferny Hollow, who has not seen since December 2021, along with the mare Dinoblue and Appreciate It. Boothill, Captain Guinness, Edwardstone and Editeur du Gite are others to note, with the last two runners also entered in the Ryanair Chase on March 14.

Jonbon and El Fabiolo

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y – Wednesday 13th March Amarillo Sky (IRE) 8 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Appreciate It (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Boothill (IRE) 9 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry

Captain Guinness (IRE) 9 Declan Landy Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 8 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland

Editeur du Gite (FR) 10 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore

Edwardstone 10 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King

El Fabiolo (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Elixir de Nutz (FR) 10 Mr Terry Warner Joe Tizzard

Ferny Hollow (IRE) 9 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fil Dor (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Funambule Sivola (FR) 9 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams

Gentleman de Mee (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Greaneteen (FR) 10 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls

Jonbon (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Nube Negra (SPA) 10 Mr T. Spraggett Dan Skelton

Visionarian (IRE) 9 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland

Dinoblue (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Maskada (FR) 8 M. K. Mariga Henry de Bromhead Ireland Previous winners set for Ryanair clash Mullins’ Allaho will be bidding for a third win in the race having gone close in the King George over Christmas. He is one of eight for the trainer, along with Sir Gerhard, in a total field of 32. El Fabiolo, Fastorslow, Jonbon and Envoi Allen, winner of the race last season, are among those who have multiple options while Fugitif is in for Richard Hobson.

Envoi Allen wins the Ryanair Chase