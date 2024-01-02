Cheltenham Festival entries: Galopin Des Champs tops 20 Gold Cup contenders

Last year’s winner Galopin Des Champs is one of 20 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15.
Trained by Willie Mullins, Galopin Des Champs came out on top in a terrific duel with Bravemansgame last season and the pair are on course to meet again.
Galopin Des Champs returned to winning ways at Leopardstown over Christmas with a spectacular display which propelled him back to the head of the betting, having suffered two defeats at the hands of the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow.
Brassil’s charge has also been entered for the blue riband this year, having gone close in handicap company at the Festival last season. He was a late absentee at Leopardstown.
Mullins has also entered the injury-plagued Monkfish, an impressive winner of the 2021 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, but limited to just three starts since then.
Hewick, Shark Hanlon’s King George winner, Gerri Colombe, Envoi Allen and Gentlemansgame are others from Ireland with the option.
Gary Moore’s hugely-impressive Welsh National winner Nassalam is entered along with the Venetia Williams-trained pair of L’Homme Presse and Royale Pagaille.
Shishkin, so unlucky when coming down two from home in the King George, and Paul Nicholls’ novice Stay Away Fay are also in.
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y – Friday 15th March
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 9 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell
Bravemansgame (FR) 9 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Conflated (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Datsalrightgino (GER) 8 11 10 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Envoi Allen (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Fastorslow (FR) 8 11 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Galopin des Champs (FR) 8 11 10 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gentlemansgame 8 11 10 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 8 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Hewick (IRE) 9 11 10 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland
Jungle Boogie (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Henry de Bromhead Ireland
L'homme Presse (FR) 9 11 10 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
Monkfish (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nassalam (FR) 7 11 10 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Protektorat (FR) 9 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton
Royale Pagaille (FR) 10 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
Shishkin (IRE) 10 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 11 10 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls
The Real Whacker (IRE) 8 11 10 Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price Patrick Neville
There are 19 entered in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on March 13 in which last season’s first two from the Arkle, El Fabiolo and Jonbon, dominate the betting.
The pair are due to meet at Ascot in the Clarence House Chase later this month first.
Mullins has six contenders in total, including the now nine-year-old Ferny Hollow, who has not seen since December 2021, along with the mare Dinoblue and Appreciate It.
Boothill, Captain Guinness, Edwardstone and Editeur du Gite are others to note, with the last two runners also entered in the Ryanair Chase on March 14.
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y – Wednesday 13th March
Amarillo Sky (IRE) 8 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Appreciate It (IRE) 10 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Boothill (IRE) 9 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry
Captain Guinness (IRE) 9 Declan Landy Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 8 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland
Editeur du Gite (FR) 10 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore
Edwardstone 10 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King
El Fabiolo (FR) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Elixir de Nutz (FR) 10 Mr Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
Ferny Hollow (IRE) 9 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fil Dor (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Funambule Sivola (FR) 9 My Racing Manager Friends Venetia Williams
Gentleman de Mee (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Greaneteen (FR) 10 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Jonbon (FR) 8 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Nube Negra (SPA) 10 Mr T. Spraggett Dan Skelton
Visionarian (IRE) 9 Mr Basil Holian Peter Fahey Ireland
Dinoblue (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Maskada (FR) 8 M. K. Mariga Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mullins’ Allaho will be bidding for a third win in the race having gone close in the King George over Christmas. He is one of eight for the trainer, along with Sir Gerhard, in a total field of 32.
El Fabiolo, Fastorslow, Jonbon and Envoi Allen, winner of the race last season, are among those who have multiple options while Fugitif is in for Richard Hobson.
Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y – Thursday 14th March
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 9 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell
Allaho (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Appreciate It (IRE) 10 11 10 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8 11 10 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Banbridge (IRE) 8 11 10 Mr R. A. Bartlett Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Capodanno (FR) 8 11 10 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Conflated (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 8 11 10 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland
Editeur du Gite (FR) 10 11 10 The Preston Family, Friends & T Jacobs Gary Moore
Edwardstone 10 11 10 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King
El Fabiolo (FR) 7 11 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Envoi Allen (FR) 10 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Fastorslow (FR) 8 11 10 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Fil Dor (FR) 6 11 10 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
French Dynamite (FR) 9 11 10 Robcour M. F. Morris Ireland
Fugitif (FR) 9 11 10 Mr Carl Hinchy & Dr Emad Hussain Richard Hobson
Greaneteen (FR) 10 11 10 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Hitman (FR) 8 11 10 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
Idas Boy (IRE) 10 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade Ireland
Janidil (FR) 10 11 10 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Jonbon (FR) 8 11 10 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Jungle Boogie (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Millers Bank 10 11 10 Millers Bank Partnership Alex Hales
Minella Drama (IRE) 9 11 10 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
Notlongtillmay 8 11 10 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan
Pic D'orhy (FR) 9 11 10 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Protektorat (FR) 9 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton
Seddon (IRE) 11 11 10 Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Shan Blue (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stage Star (IRE) 8 11 10 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
