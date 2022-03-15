Willie Mullins’ pair of Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo both feature among 17 confirmations for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening event of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
The most successful Festival trainer in history usually plays his hand late and will not have to make a final decision until Sunday’s 48-hour declaration stage.
Sir Gerhard, winner of the Champion Bumper 12 months ago in front of empty grandstands, has won both his outings over hurdles, including a six-length success at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Dysart Dynamo won the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle last time out, a race with a good track record for unearthing the Supreme winner.
Mullins has also left in Kilcruit, second to Sir Gerhard in the Bumper last year, State Man, El Fabiolo, Bring On The Night, Farout and Grangee.
Nicky Henderson is another with two major contenders left in via Constitution Hill and Jonbon, but he has stated for weeks it is his intention to run both.
Constitution Hill won the Tolworth Hurdle impressively on just his second outing while Jonbon is unbeaten in a point-to-point, a bumper and three runs over hurdles.
He is bidding to emulate his full brother Douvan, who won the race in 2015.
In the Sporting Life Arkle, Gavin Cromwell’s Gabynako was added to the field at a cost of £8,000 meaning 14 go forward.
Placed in two Grade Ones on his last two outings, he already held entries in the Turners and Brown Advisory Novices’ Chases, but Cromwell felt the Arkle looked the least testing of the three races.
Alan King’s Edwardstone heads the market with Mullins’ Blue Lord, Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam among the leading players.
Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old mare Riviere D’etel is another major contender.
Mullins also holds an incredibly strong hand in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle with Concertista, Stormy Ireland and Burning Victory all among the favourites.
A total of 15 remain in contention, with Henry de Bromhead’s Telmesomethinggirl, Queens Brook, Marie’s Rock and Mrs Milner among the remainder.
All the major contenders stood their ground in the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase with Elliott's Run Wild Fred and Mullins' Stattler heading the ante-post lists. Threeunderthrufive retains the option for Paul Nicholls who has also left Frodon in the Ultima Handicap Chase.
Gabynako has been supplemented into the Sporting Life Arkle despite already holding entries in the Turners and Brown Advisory at the meeting.
Gavin Cromwell’s charge is among 14 six-day entries for the Grade One feature alongside current favourite Edwardstone.
Alan King’s charge won Grade One Henry VII Novices’ Chase at Sandown this season and warmed-up for this contest by landing the Kingmaker at Warwick.
Willie Mullins has a strong hand with Blue Lord, El Barra, Haut En Couleurs. Jungle Boogie and Saint Sam all standing their ground.
Riviere d’Etel, second to Blue Lord in the Irish Arkle, is set to represent Gordon Elliott while Henry De Bromhead last left in Coeur Sublinme and Magic Daze.
Brave Seasca, For Pleasure, Red Rookie and War Lord complete the field.
Honeysuckle will face a maximum of nine rivals as she tries to defend her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Henry de Bromhead’s star is unbeaten in 14 career starts and was last seen when claiming a third Irish Champion Hurdle victory at Leopardstown last month.
She ran out a six-and-a-half-length winner under Rachael Blackmore at Cheltenham last year and is skinny odds to follow up.
Next best in the betting is the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It, who will be having his first start since lifting the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on this card last year.
The eight-year-old was a 24-length victor that day and he could be joined in the line up by stablemate Saint Roi, who was behind Honeysuckle at Leopardstown last time.
Gordon Elliott’s pair of Teahupoo and Zanahiyr complete the Irish challenge, with the latter needing to find six and a half lengths with Honeysuckle on Irish Champion Hurdle form.
Epatante leads the home team for Nicky Henderson, with the 2020 Champion Hurdle victor having returned to form this term.
She was only third behind Honeysuckle at Cheltenham last year, but arrives this season on the back of a shared Fighting Fifth victory and outright success in the Christmas Hurdle.
Epatante dead-heated with Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy at Newcastle and he also features in the confirmations along with Christmas Hurdle runner-up Glory And Fortune from Tom Lacey’s yard.
The 10 possibles are completed by Tommy’s Oscar, who will represent Ann Hamilton after winning his last four starts, including Haydock’s Champion Hurdle Trial and the David Pipe-trained Adagio.
Monmiral, My Mate Mozzie, Tritonic and Quilixios were the four not confirmed.
All the major contenders stood their ground in the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase with Elliott’s Run Wild Fred and Mullins’ Stattler heading the ante-post lists.
Threeunderthrufive retains the option for Paul Nicholls who has also left Frodon in the Ultima Handicap Chase.
