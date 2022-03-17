Don't miss the latest confirmations for Thursday's action at the Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase.

1.30 Turners Novices' Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Willie Mullins has left nine horses in Thursday’s Turners Novices’ Chase. Galopin Des Champs would be his main hope but still has an alternative entry in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday and the trainer has also declared his Sporting Life Arkle trio of Blue Lord, Haut En Coleurs and Saint Sam in here. Capodanno, El Barra, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Jungle Boogie and Stattler are Mullins’ other entries. The Turners is the confirmed target for Bob Olinger while Gordon Elliott relies on Fury Road. Joseph O’Brien’s Busselton completes the Irish raiding party. L'Homme Presse, who also has the Brown Advisory entry, is the shortest-priced British runner at this stage but Paul Nicholls has left in Bravemansgame. Imperial Alcazar and Presentandcounting are also in the home team.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

2.50 Ryanair Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Last year's runaway winner Allaho heads 14 horses still in contention for Thursday's Ryanair Chase. The eight-year-old was a brilliant winner for Rachael Blackmore and Willie Mullins 12 months ago and will bid to become the first back-to-back victor since Albertas Run in 2010 and 2011. Mullins has also left in Janidil, Asterion Forlonge and Melon, together with Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi who are expected to take up their engagements in Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase. Gordon Elliott is likely to be represented in the Grade One two and a half mile contest by Irish Gold Cup winner Conflated, with Henry De Bromhead set to saddle Envoi Allen. The home team appears to be headed by Shan Blue from the Dan Skelton yard, with Fanion D'Estruval (Venetia Williams), Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson) and the Colin Tizzard-trained pair Eldorado Allen and Lostintranslation also still in the shake-up.

3.30 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Three previous winners are among 13 confirmations for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next Thursday. Last year’s hero Flooring Porter, shock 2020 scorer Lisnagar Oscar and the popular Paisley Park will all be aiming to join an illustrious list of multiple winners that includes Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever and Baracouda. Willie Mullins’ Klassical Dream, winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2019, needs to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Galmoy Hurdle which was won by Royal Kahala, and the two are on course to meet again. Nicky Henderson’s Champ and Philip Hobbs’ Thyme Hill, first and second in the Long Walk at Ascot, and Tom Symonds’ Song For Someone are also engaged. “It’s a bit of a leap of faith in terms of trip, but he has won over basically two-mile-four at Ascot. We’ll give it, go but it is very much a fact-finding mission,” said Symonds. “It’s not ideal on such a big stage, but there’s nothing for him in the immediate future so we thought we’d give it a go and see how he gets on.” One name absent was Sporting John, who misses the meeting with a setback.