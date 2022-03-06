It promises to be the clash of the week so why isn't anyone talking about the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase?

January 22nd and Shishkin beats Energumene in a race of the ages at Ascot. A clash between two previously unbeaten chasers, trained by behemoths on either side of the Irish Sea, lived up to all the hype. A sport starved of such battles salivated at the spectacle. We were in Grundy v Bustino territory here, a race that stood as a blueprint for what can happen when the stars collide. People rushed to Twitter to hail it as the best race they’d ever seen, and the exciting thing was – this was only round one.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

Here we had two horses to which we could hitch our wagon, and really help market Cheltenham around. We had a narrative. Any sport needs elite competition and we have a pair of young, improving, two-mile chasers who had both broken the magical 180 barrier in terms of master Timeform ratings. Only a length separated the pair in Berkshire, and what’s that between friends? Another mistake from Shishkin? A spot of traffic problems? Energumene cranking up the pressure a little earlier? It’s fine margins and an intriguing prospect. So why is there so little talk of the rematch? There had almost been radio silence on the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase until the end of this week when a Betfair drift around Energumene was explained away by the story he had been briefly held up by a stone bruise. Only a minor setback and he’s back on course for the big race – but bar Nicky Henderson rightly stressing that Shishkin is “no banker” at his press day, there’s barely been a mention of the race. Perhaps that's down to the Mullins team playing down the prospects of taking revenge on their Ascot conqueror from the very moment Willie gave his first interview in the immediate aftermath of the Clarence House. The argument goes that everything had gone right for Energumene that day – it hadn’t for Shishkin – and their one shot at beating him had gone.

Nicky Henderson | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

But it doesn’t ring true. On Timeform performance ratings Energumene took his form forward by ten pounds that day. Who's to say there isn't more to come? Finding a length in a race like the Champion Chase is the sort of challenge team Mullins relish, surely? Instead the talk has been of stablemate Chacun Pour Soi, brilliant in Ireland but a shadow of that horse in last season’s Champion Chase and the Betfair Tingle Creek this time around. He clearly wasn't right at Sandown and maybe the tactics were wrong at Cheltenham last year. There’s no change to travel plans this time to try and bring 'Irish Chacun' to Cheltenham, but a tweak to his preparation. He’ll arrive next weekend slightly underdone and a fresh horse. Willie said he’d ride him if given the choice, but expects Paul Townend to be on Energumene.

When you look at the other championship races, we have Honeysuckle defending her crown as an odds-on favourite in the Unibet Champion Hurdle. The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle has Klassical Dream v Flooring Porter round two after a controversial Christmas meeting, with Paisley Park thrown in there for the romantics. And as for the Gold Cup? Well that’s as open a renewal as you’re likely to see with last year’s principals looking to fend off challenges from horses, who in many cases, were surprise winners of this season's earlier Grade One staying chases.

Sporting Life's tipping record has passed a new milestone