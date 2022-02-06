The eight-year-old made a huge leap from winning a Navan handicap chase to flooring Grade One rivals as an 18/1 shot on the first day of Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.

Conflated proved six and a half lengths too good for reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Minella Indo, prompting firms to slash his odds for the blue riband next month – with 12/1 the best price now available.

However, Elliott is uncertain whether the Gold Cup test of three and a quarter miles will suit, but also feels the extended two and a half miles of the Ryanair Chase could be less than ideal too.

He said: “He came out of the race well. We’ll enjoy it, get the weekend out of the way, and then make up our mind where we go.

“I suppose it’s either the Gold Cup or the Ryanair. Whether the Ryanair might be a bit sharp for him or the Gold Cup could be a bit long for him, we don’t know, but there is a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then.”

Elliott had to settle for minor honours with Zanahiyr in Sunday’s Irish Champion Hurdle as the five-year-old proved no match for unbeaten hurdling star Honeysuckle.

Zanahiyr was beaten six and a half length to make it a third successive runner-up spot in Grade One company, after chasing home Sharjah in the Morgiana and Matheson Hurdles previously.

Elliott was pleased with the performance and hopes a festival success could be realised in the future.

He added: “He’s run a great race again, he runs his heart out everyday and he deserves to win one of them.

“Whether it’s Cheltenham, Aintree or Punchestown wherever he gets his turn, hopefully it will happen someday.

“He’s a lovely horse and I like the way he tries.”

