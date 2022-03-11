Adam Houghton profiles five Cheltenham Festival contenders who can boast a particularly strong record at the track.

Vintage Clouds (Ultima Handicap Chase) Vintage Clouds still has just the one win at Cheltenham to his name, but it would be fair to say that he thoroughly deserved his victory in the Ultima Handicap Chase at last year’s Festival, a race in which he has been a standing dish in recent editions. Vintage Clouds fell two out on his first appearance in the Ultima in 2017 when still in touch with the principals, and he has finished no worse than eighth in four subsequent attempts. Third in 2018 and runner-up in 2019, Vintage Clouds posted his worst effort when completing in 2020 but bounced back with a dominant performance when fitted with first-time cheekpieces 12 months ago. He powered clear after the last to beat the progressive favourite Happygolucky by five and a half lengths, proving at least as good as ever in a nod to his remarkable longevity and toughness. Now a 12-year-old, Vintage Clouds will line up in this year’s Ultima from just a 1-lb higher mark than in 2021 and he took a step back in the right direction after 10 weeks off and wind surgery when filling the runner-up spot at Doncaster last time. Admittedly, he is likely to be vulnerable to younger legs at this late stage of his career, but many people said the same last year and just look what happened.

Put The Kettle On (Queen Mother Champion Chase) Put The Kettle On made it four from four over course and distance when winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, once again proving herself to be as tough as they come as she followed up her win in the Arkle at the same meeting 12 months earlier. Chacun Pour Soi was all the rage in the betting for the 2021 edition of the Champion Chase, but a combination of his below-par display, trouble in behind and the willing attitude shown by Put The Kettle On helped her to become the first of her sex to ever win the race, digging deep under pressure to beat Nube Negra by half a length. In truth, it hasn’t been plain sailing since then and Put The Kettle On hasn’t looked quite the same mare in two starts this season. After forfeiting her unbeaten record at Cheltenham on her reappearance, finishing only third in the Shloer Chase at the November Meeting after going with little zest virtually throughout, she then ran no sort of race when stepped up in trip to two miles and five furlongs for a Grade Three mares’ event at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day, finishing last of the five runners. Of course, Put The Kettle On's connections will be hoping that a return to the Festival can spark a revival, though even her best form leaves her with a bit to find in what is shaping up to be a vintage renewal of the Champion Chase.

Tiger Roll (Cross Country Chase) No horse has a Cheltenham Festival record like that of Tiger Roll, who will attempt to emulate Quevega by winning at the fixture for a sixth time in 2022. True, there are other horses who have been similarly prolific at the Festival, but the thing that sets Tiger Roll apart is the range of races he has won. His first two wins at the meeting were achieved in two races which could hardly be more different. He opened his account in the 2014 Triumph Hurdle, run over 17 furlongs and for precocious four-year-olds, before belatedly adding to his tally in the 2017 National Hunt Chase, run over four miles (at the time) and contested by the relative sluggards of the sport. Since then, Tiger Roll has reinvented himself as a Cross Country specialist – with a couple of Grand National wins thrown in for good measure – winning the corresponding race at the Festival in 2018, 2019 and 2021, with the heavy going perhaps to blame for his comprehensive defeat by Easysland in 2020. Those places were readily reversed 12 months ago as Tiger Roll roared back to form, going with all his old zest and barely needing to come off the bridle as he drew clear from a long way out to win by 18 lengths. The manner of that victory was even more surprising as he had gone with next to no promise in two previous starts that winter. Tiger Roll heads back to Cheltenham this year on the back of a very similar preparation, but there has been one day circled in his calendar all season and history tells us that he is usually firing on all cylinders come the Festival. The Cross Country Chase is set to be the final race of the 12-year-old Tiger Roll’s career and there would surely be no more popular winner at the meeting than if he managed to bow out on a high.

Sire du Berlais (Pertemps Final) Sire du Berlais will be appearing at his fifth Cheltenham Festival in a row in 2022, with a crack at the Pertemps Final he won in both 2019 and 2020 on the agenda once again. After showing an aptitude for the track when fourth in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle in 2018, Sire du Berlais made no mistake when winning the Pertemps Final the following year, with the step up to three miles and application of first-time cheekpieces giving him the extra edge he needed under a power-packed ride from Barry Geraghty. Blinkers replaced the cheekpieces in 2020 and Sire du Berlais put up a huge performance this time to defy a BHA mark of 152 and defend his crown, running to a higher Timeform rating than Lisnagar Oscar did in winning the Stayers’ Hurdle later that afternoon. Sire du Berlais contested the Stayers’ Hurdle himself last year and he ran at least as well in defeat in filling the runner-up spot behind Flooring Porter, cementing his status as another Festival stalwart from the Gordon Elliott stable. The plan is to revert to the Pertemps Final this year and, though 4 lb higher in the weights than when successful in 2020, Sire du Berlais has attracted some support in recent days after leading amateur Rob James was booked to claim 7 lb. A special mention in this race must also go to Ballyandy who, like Sire du Berlais, will be running at the Festival for a fifth time, albeit his only taste of success at the meeting came at the first attempt in the 2016 Champion Bumper. He will also have the valuable assistance of a claimer in the saddle with Finn Lambert taking off 10 lb.

Coole Cody (Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate) Coole Cody is the only horse on this list yet to win at the Cheltenham Festival, but he has demonstrated his effectiveness at the track on several other occasions, notably winning two of the biggest handicaps run at Prestbury Park away from the Festival. First up was the 2020 edition of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the November Meeting in which Coole Cody made virtually all to defy a BHA mark of 137 in determined fashion. That was as good as things got for him last season, though he probably ran at least as well in defeat when fourth, beaten six and a half lengths, in the Paddy Power Plate at the Festival. Coole Cody returned to Cheltenham to defend his Paddy Power Gold Cup crown on his reappearance this season and he was in the process of running another big race when falling two out, likely to have finished second at worst had he stayed on his feet. Many horses would have recoiled from that experience but not Coole Cody. He made amends for that luckless return with a trademark performance from the front to win the Racing Post Gold Cup back at Cheltenham the following month, finding plenty when challenged in the straight to land the spoils by two lengths. Coole Cody has a style of racing which is clearly very well suited to the demands of the New Course at Cheltenham and, though below his best in two subsequent starts at the track, the upshot is that he will line up at the Festival from only 2 lb higher in the weights than when successful in December.

