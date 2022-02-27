A visit to Ireland leaves our man reaching for his Rick Stein recipe book and fancying a new horse for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

It’s the unexpected things you take away from the Cheltenham stable visits that stay with you. On Monday our weary team at Nicky Henderson’s braved Storm Eunice in a local Travelodge, fighting off the perils of an unsealed window with only a four pack of lager snared from a local garage, for sustenance. And yet even after that they were so invigorated by the words of the master of Seven Barrows the following morning that they were talking of backing Epatante for the Unibet Champion Hurdle. In the words of Jamie Lawson, I wasn’t expecting that.

Nicky Henderson | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

Nor was I expecting the procrastination of a press colleague when asked to choose between Hake and Belly Pork at Punchestown on Wednesday to be rewarded with both landing on his plate. I’m not sure Rick Stein would have smothered the fish in pork gravy but it seemed to work for the weary scribe. Nor was I expecting to leave Closutton thinking Tornado Flyer might win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. But I did. And I blame a trio of Mullins for that. Willie was first up, showing genuine bemusement at the suggestion in some quarters that the Ryanair might be a better fit for the King George hero. “I think a similar type of performance to Kempton in the Gold Cup would put him right there and the extra two-and-a-half furlongs could be an advantage to him. I’ve seen a few people say that the extra distance may not help but I think it might. If it does, that puts him right in the picture,” said the captain of the ship. It could do Willie. I remember Kicking King defying a tipsy Santa and a strong field at Kempton to win the same race. He wouldn’t stay at Cheltenham they said. He did. I remember that well.