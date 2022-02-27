A visit to Ireland leaves our man reaching for his Rick Stein recipe book and fancying a new horse for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
It’s the unexpected things you take away from the Cheltenham stable visits that stay with you.
On Monday our weary team at Nicky Henderson’s braved Storm Eunice in a local Travelodge, fighting off the perils of an unsealed window with only a four pack of lager snared from a local garage, for sustenance.
And yet even after that they were so invigorated by the words of the master of Seven Barrows the following morning that they were talking of backing Epatante for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
In the words of Jamie Lawson, I wasn’t expecting that.
Nor was I expecting the procrastination of a press colleague when asked to choose between Hake and Belly Pork at Punchestown on Wednesday to be rewarded with both landing on his plate.
I’m not sure Rick Stein would have smothered the fish in pork gravy but it seemed to work for the weary scribe.
Nor was I expecting to leave Closutton thinking Tornado Flyer might win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. But I did. And I blame a trio of Mullins for that.
Willie was first up, showing genuine bemusement at the suggestion in some quarters that the Ryanair might be a better fit for the King George hero.
“I think a similar type of performance to Kempton in the Gold Cup would put him right there and the extra two-and-a-half furlongs could be an advantage to him. I’ve seen a few people say that the extra distance may not help but I think it might. If it does, that puts him right in the picture,” said the captain of the ship.
It could do Willie. I remember Kicking King defying a tipsy Santa and a strong field at Kempton to win the same race. He wouldn’t stay at Cheltenham they said. He did.
I remember that well.
So when Danny Mullins was wheeled up to the box to talk all things Cheltenham I had to ask him too. Not about pork gravy and Hake – but Tornado Flyer and the Gold Cup.
“What impressed me most about Tornado in Kempton was the way he travelled and jumped through the middle part of the race. I’d ridden him in a few good races before over two-and-a-half miles and he just got outpaced in the middle part of the race and always stayed on well,” he said.
“Over three miles he seemed to jump and travel and hit the line strong. Kempton is a flat track but this year the ground was a lot softer than it usually would be there, so that would have to give you encouragement about him seeing out the extra two-and-a-half furlongs at Cheltenham.
“That’s unknown territory but you’d be optimistic heading there that he had a good chance in what’s maybe an open – albeit very competitive - Gold Cup.”
And then as if by magic Patrick Mullins appeared. Could our recent star signing put me off the King George winner before I completed my online check-in for Aer Lingus and worked out if the Toblerones in Duty Free are still the chocolate equivalent of Matt Brocklebank’s Value Bet?
“I think worse horses than him have won Gold Cups. His King George run is probably a long way clear of his other form over fences, but we have changed a few things with him this year, so he’s probably entitled to be a better horse than he has been.
“There have definitely been bigger surprises than Tornado Flyer winning a Gold Cup.”
Oh Patrick. So while others went fishing for handicap plots, Sky Bet Supreme dark horses or even a Sporting Life Arkle wildcard, I left fancying the King George winner for the Gold Cup. I am a traditionalist at heart after all.
At Kempton he produced a higher Timeform performance rating than either Galvin in the Savills or Conflated in the Irish Gold Cup. Admittedly there’s only a pound in it – but what’s that between friends?
And admittedly again after Matt has been to Dan Skelton’s on Monday he’ll no doubt be telling us all to back Protektorat for chasing’s blue riband.
It’s that time of year.
Oh and as for the Hake? Rick suggests we merely grill it and serve on spring onion mash, so you’ll have to take your own Oxo cube with you to Padstow.