Early bird catches the One

Colin Tizzard's Jpr One looks the star attraction at the start of the week as he makes his third outing over hurdles in the novices' hurdle over two miles and three furlongs at Taunton on Monday.

Already rated 131 following a debut win (12/1) at Exeter and a narrow defeat at the hands of Datsalrightgino at Cheltenham's International meeting in December, this run will see him qualified for some potential handicap assignments as the season hots up. Although a very positive showing is also likely to ensure he receives entries in the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in a couple of weeks' time.

A bumper eight-race programme at Doncaster takes centre stage on Tuesday, including the Henderson-trained Warwick bumper winner Russian Ruler set to make his debut over obstacles in the 2.15.

The Seven Barrows team will also have high hopes for the Joe Donnely-owned City Chief in the Betting Better With Sky Bet Maiden Hurdle at 1.05, while the Sky Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase could be a decent race of its type with Our Power and The Golden Rebel heading the weights.