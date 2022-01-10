Every week in the lead up to Cheltenham, we highlight the horses who could be out to state their case for a shot at one of the 28 Festival races in mid-March.
Colin Tizzard's Jpr One looks the star attraction at the start of the week as he makes his third outing over hurdles in the novices' hurdle over two miles and three furlongs at Taunton on Monday.
Already rated 131 following a debut win (12/1) at Exeter and a narrow defeat at the hands of Datsalrightgino at Cheltenham's International meeting in December, this run will see him qualified for some potential handicap assignments as the season hots up. Although a very positive showing is also likely to ensure he receives entries in the Sky Bet Supreme and Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in a couple of weeks' time.
A bumper eight-race programme at Doncaster takes centre stage on Tuesday, including the Henderson-trained Warwick bumper winner Russian Ruler set to make his debut over obstacles in the 2.15.
The Seven Barrows team will also have high hopes for the Joe Donnely-owned City Chief in the Betting Better With Sky Bet Maiden Hurdle at 1.05, while the Sky Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase could be a decent race of its type with Our Power and The Golden Rebel heading the weights.
More major Festival entries are made this week, with the Unibet Champion Hurdle and the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle both closing at noon on Tuesday.
On top of that and away from Cheltenham briefly though far from unrelated, the entries for Newbury's Betfair Hurdle - staged on Saturday February 10 - also have to be finalised by noon this Tuesday.
The Betfair Hurdle has often proved to be a significant pointer to the Festival and while last year's winner Soaring Glory was unable to make an impact in the Sky Bet Supreme, fellow recent Newbury-winning novices Get Me Out Of Here, Recession Proof, My Tent Or Yours and Kalashnikov have all gone on to acquit themselves extremely well in the Cheltenham opener.
