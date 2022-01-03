Every week in the lead up to Cheltenham, we highlight the horses who could be out to state their case for a shot at one of the 28 Festival races in mid-March.

This week features one of Britain's few Grade One two-mile events for novice hurdlers – namely the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle. The Tolworth is the main race on a seven-race Saturday programme at Sandown Park which also includes a Listed hurdle for mares with some fascinating challengers, and the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase - the final of the popular series.

Early closing dates for major prizes With just 10 weeks to go until the start of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, entries begin to get a little clearer, noon on Tuesday January 4 being the official closing date for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Ryanair Chase and the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. The next scratching stage for the Gold Cup is Tuesday February 8, with confirmations on Saturday March 12, along with supplementary entries by noon on the same day, and declarations by 10am on Wednesday March 16. Click here for more early entries

All the key Cheltenham market movers

Top-class honours up for grabs Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle carries Grade One status and has proved a springboard for subsequent Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winners in the past, including the likes of Noland (2006) and Summerville Boy (2018). The Colin Tizzard stable has been a dominant force in recent seasons, winning the Tolworth with Finian’s Oscar, Elixir Du Nutz and Fiddlerontheroof in 2017, 2019 and 2020 respectively. Tizzard is without a runner this year, however, and the betting is likely to be dominated by the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill who recorded an impressive hurdling debut when slamming Harry Fry's Might I - who could reoppose - over this course and distance at the start of December (FREE replay below). Champion trainer Paul Nicholls may run a dual novice hurdle winner in the John and Jess Dance-owned Mr Glass, while Datsalrightgino (Jamie Snowden), Shallwehaveonemore (Gary Moore) and Whizz Kid (Dr Richard Newland) are also in contention. Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Gauloise goes for Mares' glory In the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares' Hurdle, interesting Irish contenders Gauloise (Willie Mullins) and Skyace ('Shark Hanlon') feature among eight five-day entries along with Martello Sky, Marie's Rock and Volkovka. The Mullins-trained Stormy Ireland is 7/1 second-favourite for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham following her Relkeel Hurdle win on New Year's Day and Gauloise could well shorten up from her current 14/1 for the same race if exacting revenge over old foe Skyace, the pair having met at Fairyhouse last spring. Mullins won Saturday's race with Laurina under Ruby Walsh three years ago. Eyes will inevitably be trained on Ireland for the majority of Sundays leading up to the Festival and Fairyhouse stages a quality card at the end of this week. The valuable Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase is often a fair pointer towards the Grand Annual at Cheltenham and this year could feature the likes of Castlegrace Paddy, Epson Du Houx, Exit Poll and Gordon Elliott’s classy 10-year-old Hardline.