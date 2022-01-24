Each week in the lead up to Cheltenham, we highlight the horses who could be out to state their case for a shot at one of the 28 Festival races in mid-March.

Champ among Trials Day contenders Festival Trials Day was abandoned last January, with the Cotswold Chase and Cleeve Hurdle rearranged for Sandown and Wetherby respectively at a later date, but there are no such fears over the weather forecast this week as the often hugely informative meeting returns to its traditional Cheltenham home. The Grade Two Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle could well be the main draw this time around as Champ looks to follow up his Long Distance Hurdle victory at Ascot. His trainer Nicky Henderson has suggested the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle could be the horse's most likely target at the Festival this March, having pulled up in last season's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, and he’ll be fancied to tee up a tilt at that event by seeing off Paisley Park, McFabulous and Coole Cody among others this weekend. The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase hasn’t been a particularly strong pointer towards Gold Cup winners down the years but this season features Chantry House, former winner Santini, Simply The Betts and fascinating novice Ahoy Senor among the entries. The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle could see Balco Coastal gunning for glory and the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle features Interne De Sivola and Forever William among the five-day acceptors.