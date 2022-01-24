Each week in the lead up to Cheltenham, we highlight the horses who could be out to state their case for a shot at one of the 28 Festival races in mid-March.
Festival Trials Day was abandoned last January, with the Cotswold Chase and Cleeve Hurdle rearranged for Sandown and Wetherby respectively at a later date, but there are no such fears over the weather forecast this week as the often hugely informative meeting returns to its traditional Cheltenham home.
The Grade Two Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle could well be the main draw this time around as Champ looks to follow up his Long Distance Hurdle victory at Ascot.
His trainer Nicky Henderson has suggested the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle could be the horse's most likely target at the Festival this March, having pulled up in last season's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, and he’ll be fancied to tee up a tilt at that event by seeing off Paisley Park, McFabulous and Coole Cody among others this weekend.
The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase hasn’t been a particularly strong pointer towards Gold Cup winners down the years but this season features Chantry House, former winner Santini, Simply The Betts and fascinating novice Ahoy Senor among the entries.
The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle could see Balco Coastal gunning for glory and the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle features Interne De Sivola and Forever William among the five-day acceptors.
Still on Saturday and day two of Doncaster’s big meeting features the valuable Sky Bet Chase, which could provide clues for the Ultima Handicap Chase on day one of the Festival. Aye Right, Nuts Well, Annsam and Kapcorse are all in line for the Listed handicap.
Shishkin, Mister Fisher and Sceau Royal have won the Lighting Novices’ Chase in recent seasons, and Third Time Lucki bids for glory on Town Moor this weekend.
The Yorkshire Rose Mares’ Hurdle also carries Grade Two status, with Miranda standing out among the early entries, as does the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices’ Hurdle. The latter race could see highly-regarded Hillcrest enhance his Festival claims.
Doncaster’s quality two-day fixture kicks off with a seven-race Friday card including the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Chase and could see classy operators Funambule Sivola (entered in Queen Mother Champion Chase and Ryanair Chase) and Before Midnight clash.
Irish-trained filly White Pepper is among eight in line for the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Juvenile Hurdle on the Doncaster programme, while there’s a Listed Mares’ Chase and a Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) at Huntingdon on the same afternoon.
There’s the potential for a real Thursday treat as Willie Mullins has entered both Klassical Dream and dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo in the Grade Two John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle, in which Ireland’s champion trainer also has the option of running Burning Victory and Mr Adjudicator.
The Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase is the big betting race on the same card, in which Chris’s Dream and Gold Cup entrant Eklat De Rire could bid to get their campaigns back on track.
Earlier in the week, Leicester leads the way on Tuesday as Dan Skelton’s Walk In Clover and Tokay Dokey are out to further their reputation, while there is National Hunt action from Wincanton and Catterick on Wednesday.
Skelton has Betfair Hurdle entry Knickerbockerglory in the novices’ handicap hurdle at Wincanton, while Donald McCain’s Minella Plus continues to climb the ranks in pretty impressive fashion and he seeks a fourth straight win in Catterick’s Baker McVeigh & Abbott Handicap Hurdle.
