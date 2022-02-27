Trainer Archie Watson admits it would be “amazing” if he could secure a breakthrough Grade One Jump success at Cheltenham with Stag Horn, who he believes has a “viable chance” in next month’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival™.

Since sending out his first runners back in 2016, the 32 year old has seen his career go from strength-to-strength on the Flat having tasted victory at both Royal Ascot and at Group One level in that time period. Having grown up as a Jump racing fan, the Lambourn-based handler is now looking forward to taking on the best of the British and Irish at the Home of Jump Racing with the five year old gelded son of Golden Horn, who is unbeaten in two starts since making the transition from the Flat to hurdles. Watson said: “I grew up being a fan of Jump racing so it is amazing to have a runner at The Festival. We are really looking forward to having a runner there on the big occasion. “We are under no illusions how hard the job will be but you have to say that he goes there with a chance. It is very exciting for the owners (Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib) and everyone in the yard to have a horse that is hopefully going to Cheltenham with a viable chance, which is good. I think a lot of trainers would be happy with a horse like this going into a race like the Albert Bartlett.

Stag Horn - impressed at Warwick

“Cheltenham is great just like Royal Ascot is on the Flat, but we wouldn’t be running him at Cheltenham if we didn’t think he had a chance. “For us on the Flat it is winning a Group One, winning at Royal Ascot and winning at the Breeders’ Cup that are the most important ones, but if you could have a Festival winner it would be right up there.” While Stag Horn only made his first start over hurdles less than three months ago, the decision to let him take his chance over obstacles is something that was first discussed by connections during a time of year that Watson is more used to saddling winners in. Watson said: “It was probably last summer that the idea of hurdling came about. It became apparent at Pontefract the previous October that he wanted a trip. “He ran in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot which really suited him and he finished fourth. Looking at programme book there wasn’t too many races I thought he would be competitive in, bar the Phil Bull Trophy back at Pontefract.

“Speaking to his owners they were very happy to give it a go over hurdles to see if he could be a high-class animal over an obstacle and so far it has been amazing really.” Helping Stag Horn on his way to taking his tentative first steps into his new discipline was former trainer Henrietta Knight, the same person Watson credits as sparking his interest in Jump racing. He said: “We sent him down to Henrietta Knight’s and she did all the preliminary jumping with him. She loved him. He took to it very naturally, which isn’t particularly usual for a Flat horse going hurdling. He schooled very well there and he has done since coming back to us. “Going into Hereford we were confident with his jumping and on his Flat rating we were confident he could win a novice hurdle. The Best Mate and Edredon Bleu era is what got me going with Jump racing. I used to live around here and go to Henrietta Knight’s. I would have been 13 or 14 at the time. I was very much a Jump racing fan in those days.” Despite pitching Stag Horn into Grade Two company in the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick on his second start on 15th January, Watson was impressed with what he saw.

He added: “To be fair, although I’ve said his jumping has been good he did make a couple of novicey errors which meant he didn’t win as well as he should have done at Hereford but he really tidied that up at Warwick.

He did everything that we asked of him and Nick (Scholfield), who will ride him at Cheltenham, was amazed how well he jumped that day and I thought that he won very well. He was very green in the straight still looking around plenty and I’m sure he will come on again for that. “He is able to sustain a similar type of gallop that he does on the Flat over these extended trips over hurdles. He jumps that well that I wouldn’t be afraid to be jumping a fence next season.” Another step forward will be required if Stag Horn, who is a five-time winner on the Flat, is to maintain his unbeaten record over hurdles on the biggest stage of them all, but Watson is confident that a first attempt over three miles can help unlock further improvement. He added: “I’ve always felt he wants three miles so hopefully he will take another step forwards again upped in trip in the Albert Bartlett. If he jumps as well as we know he can I hope he can put a bit of pressure on the others. “We have purposely left him fresh, and as he has only had two runs this winter I would say both Cheltenham and Aintree will be on the agenda and I hope he would be very competitive in those sorts of races. “Anything good or softer I would be delighted with. He has always gone through heavy ground like a jet-ski so I won’t mind if the heavens open. “The occasion will be fine for him as he has run at Royal Ascot and it is probably fairly unusual for a novice running at The Festival to have had 20 odd runs. In terms of all of that, he should handle it fine.” Although it will be Watson’s name that appears in the racecard he believes much of the credit in getting Stag Horn to The Festival belongs to his partner Brodie Hampson, who he will tie the knot with on June 19th. Watson continued: “To be fair, the jumpers go out in a different string and do different exercises to the Flat horses and Brodie manages that. “Stag Horn has been with those horses before his last win on the flat at Pontefract in October. Brodie works very hard at it and is very detailed oriented and to be fair I don’t get involved at all bar stable management and advising here and there. “Brodie sorts out all the exercise and does a very good job. It is great and she enjoys it and she is very good at and it will be an exciting day for her.”