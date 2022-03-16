Graham Cunningham is back for a Festival File special, with part two looking back on the first two day of action - and ahead to Thursday and Friday too.
Forget your portfolio for a moment, how’s your wallet looking at halfway? Is it bulging with a wad fit to choke a donkey or taking Cheltenham’s message that ‘OUR RACECOURSE IS CASHLESS?’ all too literally?
Enurgumene and Paul Townend stole the show on a sodden day two but we’re only at the halfway mark. It’s time for the genuine stayers to come into their own on and off the track so let’s hope the following nuggets prove readable and profitable as the 2022 Festival rolls on.
A lot depends on whether several complex leading characters deliver their A game.
Perhaps I’m over thinking things in worrying whether the highly-strung Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter will reproduce their high-class BCD (Behind Closed Doors) form with 60,000 fired-up punters added to the mix. And maybe I’m wrong to be wary of 2019 Stayers’ hero Paisley Park because he acted the goat at the start before beating Champ in the Cleeve.
But there is something to be said for thinking Ascot’s Long Walk Hurdle - in which Champ wore down Thyme Hill with Paisley Park back in third – might be a useful route into this.
Champ travelled beautifully there and can reverse Cleeve form with Paisley Park but THYME HILL – unlucky when fourth in the 2020 Albert Bartlett – looks a safe call. Still lightly raced and poised for a career best having been kept fresh since Ascot, he looks potentially less erratic than some and won’t be slow to capitalise if the quirky stars don’t shine.
Four races is a woefully inadequate sample. Britain dominated the Ultima as usual, with seven of the first eight. Ireland had three of the first four in the Boodles and five of the first six in a Coral Cup where the ability to grind through cloying ground was vastly more important than handicap marks., while Britain bounced back with three of the first four in the Grand Annual.
The decision to ease certain British horses while raising Irish raiders a little more than usual is better assessed come the end of the week but, on a wider point, how can two racing nations with such a vast amount in common still seem so far from handicapping harmony in the year 2022?
Timeform and other independent assessors don’t seem to struggle in running one system. Maybe we need to send in a handicapping expert to mediate between the two parties. Michael O’Leary might be free now that he no longer has to spend his days berating BHA juggler Martin Greenwood for his treatment of Tiger Roll.
Willie’s ‘GSI’ response when Lydia Hislop queried Allaho’s unease in last year’s Ryanair market still raises a smile.
There’s a big difference between getting stuck in at last year’s SP of 3-1 and the 4-6 on offer this time but Allaho has looked as good as ever this term and it’s hard to think of a persuasive reason why this destructive front runner shouldn’t become only the second back-to-back Ryanair winner after Albertas Run.
Trying to keep tabs on Allaho put the likes of Min and Mister Fisher in a world of pain last year and that’s a potential concern for forward-going rivals like Conflated and Shan Blue. But Team Mullins will ensure that JANADIL has no part of the early sparring.
Mark Walsh will be under orders to try and creep into contention from four out and this highly consistent gelding – who has a string of 160 plus chasing efforts to his credit – looks a very likely lad to have on your side in each way and without the favourite markets.
The good people at the Craft Irish Whiskey Co have got into the Festival sponsorship game late and IMPERIAL ALCAZAR’s connections could be raising a glass to Fergal O’Brien after Thursday’s Plate if this unexposed chaser is as good as he looked here in January.
Imperial Alcazar was struck into when well fancied for last year’s Pertemps but he’s firmly on the up after just three runs over fences and left a striking impression when powering clear of useful rivals including Java Point and Oscar Elite in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase.
Timeform’s handicappers feel an 8lb rise for that success was very fair as he’s only 2lb off being top rated. Now I would never dream of telling my old paymasters how to do their job but if did I might say “where’s the ‘p’ symbol to suggest further improvement?”
Imperial Alcazar looked like he was progressing fast seven weeks ago and the subsequent efforts of Ludlow scorer Java Point and Ultima third Oscar Elite add to the confidence that he's ready to run a big one.
Why did Tiger Roll reverse Spring Juvenile Hurdle form with Guitar Pete when he won the Triumph for Gordon Elliott in 2014? And why did Farclas reverse Leopardstown placings with Mr Adjudicator to land the 2018 Triumph for the Czar of Cullentra?
Fans of this year’s hot Triumph favourite might argue that Guitar Pete and Mr Adjudicator ain’t no Vauban. And they are probably right. But a well-run race at the CRF (Cheltenham Racing Festival) represents a very different test than a DRF dawdle and therein lies the reason for thinking FIL DOR can be a danger to all as my sole ante post punt of the week.
The Triumph is a foot race when it matters most – with only two hurdles in the last mile – so Vauban’s tendency to pop slightly right in the air probably isn’t a big deal. But Fil Dor is a better jumper than Vauban and the much sterner stamina test Friday’s race looks all set to provide might just help him continue Gordon’s golden thread of Leopardstown seconds who go on to Triumph glory.
Probably not. Festival history is littered with high-class horses who melted in the heat of Gold Cup battle and this year’s race will surely add a few more to the list.
Last year’s principals are all back and a case can be made for each of them. Al Boum Photo has cheekpieces fitted as he tries to win a third Gold Cup but he had no excuses in third last year and you have to go back to Cool Dawn in 1998 for the last ten-year-old to win.
The vibes have been getting better about last year’s winner Minella Indo but he hasn’t shown quite the same spark in three runs since and the market is probably right to have the 2021 runner-up A PLUS TARD and last year’s National Hunt Chase winner GALVIN as joint favourites.
There was a short head between the pair when Galvin got up on the line to land a thrilling Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. A Plus Tard would have held on that day with slightly more patient tactics but the sure-footed Galvin looks tailor made for the Gold Cup staying test and his deep reserves of stamina could make the crucial difference now the ground is soft again.
Perhaps it’s worth ending part two of this year’s Festival File with the same question that ended part one.
Readers of a certain age will recall the days when Festival competition – both in field size and depth – was so intense that it was very possible head home with your tail between your legs having not come close to backing a winner.
The sands have shifted - and some younger punters and a few older ones probably prefer unloading on a raft of so-called superstars at short prices – but five-day fans were hard to find among those I spoke to this week.
What I did experience was a huge collective expression of pleasure and relief among people who were back at the Festival for the first time in two years.
Their voices should be instrumental in deciding whether Cheltenham plead for the fifth. And if those voices are heard then that 4-11 I mentioned in part one of this year’s Festival File might not be such a good price after all.