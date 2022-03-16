Graham Cunningham is back for a Festival File special, with part two looking back on the first two day of action - and ahead to Thursday and Friday too.

Forget your portfolio for a moment, how’s your wallet looking at halfway? Is it bulging with a wad fit to choke a donkey or taking Cheltenham’s message that ‘OUR RACECOURSE IS CASHLESS?’ all too literally? Enurgumene and Paul Townend stole the show on a sodden day two but we’re only at the halfway mark. It’s time for the genuine stayers to come into their own on and off the track so let’s hope the following nuggets prove readable and profitable as the 2022 Festival rolls on.

Seen and heard on a sunny Tuesday

Rachael Blackmore celebrates as Honeysuckle wins a second Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle simply being Honeysuckle, surging for home from two out and mastering predecessor Epatante for the third time to land her second Champion. Her bond with Rachael Blackmore has been gold dust for jump racing over the last two years. But we’ve been waiting a good while for a horse to come along who can fully test the golden girl’s mettle. And that day is coming because…..

Constitution Hill became Timeform’s highest rated novice hurdler in history – vaulting past some brilliant horses – with a performance that was Supreme on every level. It seems bizarre to say he would have beaten Honeysuckle on the day she made it fifteen straight. But there’s no law against thinking it. Look at the sparks flying from stopwatches as he dismantled Jonbon and co. Then start making Punchestown plans the moment it’s announced that the pair will clash.

A gaunt, limping figure shuffling silently back towards the weighing room almost unnoticed as the Constitution Hill celebrations were in full flow. Gary Moore has had a tremendous season – with 80 winners at a 22 per cent strike rate – but the loss of a highly promising youngster like Shallwehaveonemore must have been hard to bear for everyone connected with the yard.

Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone enjoys a well-earned drink

Edwardstone performing a stepover Ronaldo would have been proud of to avoid the tumbling Brave Seasca at the third before bounding to Arkle glory for Cannon and King. It had been a long time between Festival drinks for Alan but the most welcome aspect of this success lay in the fact that Edwardstone was getting his round in for the sixth time this season. So much for the notion that you can’t peak in the spring if you’ve been grinding through the winter.

Lucinda Russell and Honeysuckle’s owner Kenny Alexander weren’t the only Scots on Cloud Nine as Martin Bracks joined an exultant Middleham Park syndicate in roaring Marie’s Rock to Mares’ Hurdle success. “She’s the first horse I’ve been involved with and my five per cent share costs me about 160 or 170 quid a month,” he said. “I first got into racing watching my grandad have his sixpence bets. He’d be mesmerised by this. It’s something you daren’t even dream about.”

A few French lads wearing masks in the Media Centre. And hardly anyone else among a crowd of more than 68,000 following suit. Yes, I know it’s the Norm for some to pretend the pandemic has been exaggerated. And I know that all restriction bets are off at present. But Covid infections are firmly on the rise again. And, for all that no-one wants to poop on the party while guests are having a ball, it will be notable to see what develops when people return to all points of the compass. Ireland or Britain for a puzzling Stayers’?

Thyme Hill chases home Champ at Ascot

A lot depends on whether several complex leading characters deliver their A game. Perhaps I’m over thinking things in worrying whether the highly-strung Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter will reproduce their high-class BCD (Behind Closed Doors) form with 60,000 fired-up punters added to the mix. And maybe I’m wrong to be wary of 2019 Stayers’ hero Paisley Park because he acted the goat at the start before beating Champ in the Cleeve. But there is something to be said for thinking Ascot’s Long Walk Hurdle - in which Champ wore down Thyme Hill with Paisley Park back in third – might be a useful route into this. Champ travelled beautifully there and can reverse Cleeve form with Paisley Park but THYME HILL – unlucky when fourth in the 2020 Albert Bartlett – looks a safe call. Still lightly raced and poised for a career best having been kept fresh since Ascot, he looks potentially less erratic than some and won’t be slow to capitalise if the quirky stars don’t shine. How’s this revised handicapping system working out?

Michael O'Leary with Tiger Roll and Delta Work

Four races is a woefully inadequate sample. Britain dominated the Ultima as usual, with seven of the first eight. Ireland had three of the first four in the Boodles and five of the first six in a Coral Cup where the ability to grind through cloying ground was vastly more important than handicap marks., while Britain bounced back with three of the first four in the Grand Annual. The decision to ease certain British horses while raising Irish raiders a little more than usual is better assessed come the end of the week but, on a wider point, how can two racing nations with such a vast amount in common still seem so far from handicapping harmony in the year 2022? Timeform and other independent assessors don’t seem to struggle in running one system. Maybe we need to send in a handicapping expert to mediate between the two parties. Michael O’Leary might be free now that he no longer has to spend his days berating BHA juggler Martin Greenwood for his treatment of Tiger Roll. Seen and heard on a soggy Wednesday

Shishkin sunk without trace, Chacun chose the big day to bomb again and Enurgumene scythed home in the manner of a mud-loving powerhouse to give Willie his first Champion Chase success. Handicappers will move forward with an asterisk against the form but the winner is a formidable chaser and this can be marked firmly down as one for the Closutton Kitchen Cabinet. One of the last things I expected to see this week was Enurgumene being dropped out in rear. There aren’t many corners that racing’s booming content cannon hasn’t fired at yet. Hats off to the first crew to get in there when the CKC convene again next year.

Sir Gerhard confirmed a fair bit of what we already knew in the Ballymore – namely that he’s about six lengths better than Three Stripe Life – in an opener that showed the effects of heavy rain on watered ground in all its punishing glory. Willie will almost certainly use Punchestown as a way of deciding what to do with his winner next year, while Gordon Elliott could only look on and wonder as the horse he lost just before last year’s Festival beat the one he held on to for yet another G1 prize.

Elliott threw seven darts and hit the bullseye when Commander of Fleet – last seen at Cheltenham splitting Minella Indo and Allaho three years ago – came to the rescue of bookmakers at 50-1 in a gruelling Coral Cup. I wouldn’t want to be a race caller on any day – let alone in a massive field when most mud-spattered silks are unrecognisable – and Ian Bartlett’s urgent “your guess is as good as mine” about the chasing pack swinging for home goes down as one of the quotes of the week.

Charlie Deutsch celebrates as L'Homme Presse wins

Venetia Williams said she felt “sick every stride” as L’Homme Presse bounded to Brown Advisory glory. I suspect Charlie Deutsch felt exactly the opposite as the ultra-progressive winner jumped like a cat and it’s hard to imagine there will be a more agile round all week. The fact that Ahoy Senor managed to keep tabs on the winner despite his haphazard hopping speaks well but P Nicholls is staring down the barrel of a second blank Festival in a row after withdrawing his big hope Bravemansgame.

Allaho in the Ryanair – Get Stuck In or Grievously Short, Innit?

Willie’s ‘GSI’ response when Lydia Hislop queried Allaho’s unease in last year’s Ryanair market still raises a smile. There’s a big difference between getting stuck in at last year’s SP of 3-1 and the 4-6 on offer this time but Allaho has looked as good as ever this term and it’s hard to think of a persuasive reason why this destructive front runner shouldn’t become only the second back-to-back Ryanair winner after Albertas Run. Trying to keep tabs on Allaho put the likes of Min and Mister Fisher in a world of pain last year and that’s a potential concern for forward-going rivals like Conflated and Shan Blue. But Team Mullins will ensure that JANADIL has no part of the early sparring. Mark Walsh will be under orders to try and creep into contention from four out and this highly consistent gelding – who has a string of 160 plus chasing efforts to his credit – looks a very likely lad to have on your side in each way and without the favourite markets. Can Fergal break his Festival duck in the CIWCP?

Paddy Brennan celebrates on Imperial Alcazar

The good people at the Craft Irish Whiskey Co have got into the Festival sponsorship game late and IMPERIAL ALCAZAR’s connections could be raising a glass to Fergal O’Brien after Thursday’s Plate if this unexposed chaser is as good as he looked here in January. Imperial Alcazar was struck into when well fancied for last year’s Pertemps but he’s firmly on the up after just three runs over fences and left a striking impression when powering clear of useful rivals including Java Point and Oscar Elite in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase. Timeform’s handicappers feel an 8lb rise for that success was very fair as he’s only 2lb off being top rated. Now I would never dream of telling my old paymasters how to do their job but if did I might say “where’s the ‘p’ symbol to suggest further improvement?” Imperial Alcazar looked like he was progressing fast seven weeks ago and the subsequent efforts of Ludlow scorer Java Point and Ultima third Oscar Elite add to the confidence that he's ready to run a big one.

Why should Fil Dor beat Vauban in the Triumph?

Fil Dor in winning action

Why did Tiger Roll reverse Spring Juvenile Hurdle form with Guitar Pete when he won the Triumph for Gordon Elliott in 2014? And why did Farclas reverse Leopardstown placings with Mr Adjudicator to land the 2018 Triumph for the Czar of Cullentra? Fans of this year’s hot Triumph favourite might argue that Guitar Pete and Mr Adjudicator ain’t no Vauban. And they are probably right. But a well-run race at the CRF (Cheltenham Racing Festival) represents a very different test than a DRF dawdle and therein lies the reason for thinking FIL DOR can be a danger to all as my sole ante post punt of the week. The Triumph is a foot race when it matters most – with only two hurdles in the last mile – so Vauban’s tendency to pop slightly right in the air probably isn’t a big deal. But Fil Dor is a better jumper than Vauban and the much sterner stamina test Friday’s race looks all set to provide might just help him continue Gordon’s golden thread of Leopardstown seconds who go on to Triumph glory. Is the Gold Cup as open as some are suggesting?

Galvin battles to victory in the Savills Chase