Graham Cunningham is back for a Festival File special, with part one concentrating on the first two days of Cheltenham, featuring the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase.

How’s your portfolio looking? Is it a slim leather file bulging with fancy prices about prime players or a dog-eared list dotted with non-runners and horses destined for the wrong race? The lure of securing long odds about a winner who goes off much shorter is still catnip to many and the resultant bragging rights - or shall we say Boom Factor – confer a special status among devotees. But the gasbag phase is almost over. Bookmakers are flexing their odds-making muscles as final fields take shape and the File is back to ask the key questions for the first two days of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. What’s different about this year’s Festival?

The crowds are back at Cheltenham

It has massive crowds back and, after two years of Covid strife, that’s tremendous. It also has the vast majority of Britain and Ireland’s elite jumpers ready for battle. But it also has a modern dimension that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Many Festival fans have a love for the event that verges on the unconditional and therefore the fact that so many stars head to Cheltenham with lighter preparations than ever before goes largely unremarked on. But think on this. There are five championship events and seven G1 novice contests next week. Over half the 36 horses in the first three in the betting for those 12 races have had two or fewer runs this season with a slew of victories gained in facile fashion at odds-on. Whether the layaway trend increases their chance of peaking in March is debatable. But whether such conservatism aids the overall health of jump racing isn’t. And punters shouldn’t make the mistake of thinking they are working with anything like a complete data set as they try to crush the big-race form over the next few days.

What will the ground be like? We really must wait for Sue Gray – sorry, Cheltenham’s new clerk Jon Pullin – on this one. It’s hard to know whether JP will emulate Simon Claisse by using bespoke bulletins from moustachioed former Met Office maestro John Kettley. But there isn’t much rain in forecasts available to the rest of us and spring ground would pose this trio a different question to ones they have answered of late:

Cheltenham - watering under way

Teahupoo – Made it six from seven with deep ground wins at Limerick and Gowran but he’s far from the most fluent mover and time will tell whether he can thrive when Honeysuckle rolls forward from two out in the Champion Hurdle. Journey With Me - It’s Henry, Rachael and Robcour again and the memory of what Bob Olinger did in last year’s Ballymore is sure to seduce some. But JWM hasn’t shown a lot in the way of acceleration in two deep ground hurdle wins - and that’s a concern as Sir Gerhard (or possibly Dysart Dynamo) lies in wait. Porticello - Is a fine looker and clearly among the best British juvenile hurdlers but he’ll face a fearsome Irish challenge for the Triumph. Jamie Moore says he “would want plenty of ease” to shine on Friday. And, unless the hose is used liberally, he ain’t sure to get it. What do we really know about the Sky Bet Supreme?

Constitution Hill and Jonbon - clash in Sky Bet Supreme

We’ve been told it’s a humdinger for months and maybe this is the race that gives us a genuine glimpse of the future in the two-mile division. But what do we really know about the unbeaten novices set to do battle on Tuesday? We know Constitution Hill has bolted up twice in the Sandown mud and that he would be the least experienced Supreme winner for many moons if he can prevail. We know Jonbon has tons of potential despite being crabbed by media wiseguys for a while now. And, after waiting weeks for white smoke from the Closutton chimney, we will eventually know whether Dysart Dynamo or Sir Gerhard will lead Willie’s Tuesday charge. I suspect you might be like me in having spent far too much time pondering the Supreme question of late. Maybe you’ve come up with the right answer. But I haven’t. How’s this Prestbury Cup battle going to go?

Recent scores in the Prestbury Cup

Not everyone thinks last year’s 23-5 rout for Ireland will be repeated but anyone fishing to suggest a close contest needs to put their rod away and anything better than 18-10 will go down as a respectable effort from the Brits. Ireland currently have more than 20 favourites and, if you’re dreaming of a British revival, consider the following Fez File fact. If all of Ireland’s 2021 winners had stayed home the visitors would still have beaten the Brits by 14-13 with one winner for France thanks to Easysland in the cross country. Put that in your portfolio pipe and smoke it. Any chance of Honeysuckle wilting?

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on Honeysuckle

There’s always a chance but opposing a star when you can’t think of a solid reason why she won’t deliver is seldom ideal and Honeysuckle is probably still the same horse who surged clear on that long run from two out to the last in the Champion Hurdle 12 months ago. Good luck if you’re taking 7/2 about Appreciate It defying a 12-month absence to repeat last year’s Supreme success. Willie has ample Festival form in this regard - with Quevega, Arctic Fire and Penhill heading his list of winners to defy a long absence - and maybe we’ve finally found a rival who can provide a clear idea of exactly how good the champ is. But the value punting angle in this year’s Champion Hurdle surely revolves around finding the right options in the ‘Without Honeysuckle’ markets. Is Tommy’s in line for a Best Supporting Oscar?

Tommy's Oscar wins at Haydock

Sirrell Griffiths remains top of my TFPR (Training/Farming Power Rankings) for his Gold Cup success with Norton’s Coin but Ann and Ian Hamilton could usurp him if their stable star can give Honeysuckle a shake on Tuesday. Yes, I know TOMMY’s OSCAR is in way deeper than ever before and that he’s never been to Cheltenham. But he’s a strong traveller who has improved massively in the last 12 months and his quickfire hurdling technique could be a huge asset in the heat of the Champion. That old saw that goes ‘what price would he be if he came from a major yard?’ seems appropriate here. The answer is ‘much shorter’ but these canny Hamiltons have maintained an outstanding strike-rate with 24 winners from just 65 runners in the last two seasons. Tommy’s Oscar might just bring a dash of old-fashioned romance back to a race that has been bossed by big firms for a long while now and I can’t resist backing him to be best of the rest – along with a bit of 33/1 all in just in case the golden girl forgets her lines. How good is Edwardstone?

Edwardstone is out on his own in the Wayward Lad

Good enough to win a Sporting Life Arkle in which two leading hopes - Ferny Hollow and My Drogo – are out injured. But not so good as to suggest 9/4 is a bargain. This year’s race looks like it’s going to be fought out by a closely matched group and for a fair while I’ve been keen on Saint Sam. But most of us perform at least one switcheroo as the Festival looms and fellow Mullins contender HAUT EN COULEURS has caught my attention for several reasons. First, he ran two fine races for one so inexperienced when third in the Triumph and another G1 at Punchestown last spring; second, he bolted up from a very smart dual subsequent winner on his Leopardstown chasing debut; and third, his smooth-travelling style should be suited to a race that will be fiery from the off if exuberant Irish mare Magic Daze lets fly in her usual exuberant manner. True, HEC departed early behind Blue Lord and company in the Irish Arkle. We’ll never know where he would have finished but he’s still unexposed after just five runs and the overall impression is that he could be much better than his current price of 7/1 suggests. Is the NH Chase a case of ‘Write Said Fred?’

Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

Gordon Elliott was quoted saying the day one finale “could be written all over” RUN WILD FRED as far back as November and, given his superb record in the old four miler, that seems very significant. Some might find his record of one win from ten chases off putting but plenty of chasing experience has been a big asset in this marathon down the years and Run Wild Fred has thrived in blinkers, finishing second in the Irish National and winning the Troytown at Navan in great style. With Timeform and BHA marks of 156 and 158 respectively, Run Wild Fred brings better form to Cheltenham than most if not all the last ten winners. He’s a bold jumper with exceptional claims and if three-time NH Chase winner Jamie Codd rides then that could be the cherry on top. Shishkin at 4/6 for the Champion Chase?

Shishkin and de Boinville get an incredible reception at Ascot

One of the best things about great races is that they relight the fire of fandom and rivalry in pals who have seen most of it before. Step forward RTV anchor Nick Luck, who knew I was all over Enurgumene for Ascot’s Clarence House Chase and took about five seconds to respond to Shishkin’s last-gasp success with a ‘Like Shish Off A Shovel’ WhatsApp message. Yes, I know you’re thinking ‘that’s the sort of jibe that ill befits a broadcasting icon’ but I can do juvenile with the best of them and a suitably pithy message will wing its way to the Lord if Energumene takes his revenge in the race of the week. And what does revenge look like?

In this case, it’s a dish best served by Enurgumene getting right on the pace and cranking up the heat in the exact same way that made the Clarence House such a riveting spectacle. The eight-year-old can edge slightly right at his fences when racing left-handed but I suspect he’s getting much better in that regard and his ability to blend destructive galloping with aggressive jumping makes him one of the most exciting horses in training. Shishkin looms as a massive danger with his proven Festival record and I doubt I’ll be able to resist a small saver on Chacun Pour Soi just in case he finally delivers his brilliant best on this side of the Irish Sea. But the abiding thought about the 2022 Festival showpiece is that the horse who jumped and travelled like the superior athlete until the last knockings of that Clarence House is a much bigger price than the jolly. And, for all that Enurgumene is a Festival virgin, that doesn’t seem right. How about this five-day Fez idea?

Trainer Kim Bailey

Nicky can’t see the downside, while Kim feels that massed ranks of Cheltonians would love it because ninety per cent of them can’t attend between Tuesday and Friday as “they have businesses to run.” I don’t want any juvenile gags suggesting Hendo can’t see much without specs these days. Nor do I want anyone questioning Bailey’s barmy belief that Cheltenham apparently has a higher percentage of hard-working entrepreneurs than Silicon Valley. And, in an ideal world, I’d rather not hear any more talk of diluting the perfect jumping cocktail still further. RTV’s Lydia Hislop spoke for many when asking “what happens when punters get bored of odds-on coronations and start looking elsewhere for sporting competition?” The fact that plenty of crowns tend to slip in the heat of Festival battle – with nine of 14 odds-on shots turned over in the last two years - is beside the point. You may be persuaded by views of trainers with a strong vested interest in having more chance of snagging a Festival win or drip-drip publicity that a cynic might suspect is designed to prepare people for a five-day marathon with six-race cards ending on a Saturday. But I’ve hardly met a soul who believes that this concept is anything other than a naked cash grab. And, in an era when even the Jockey Club are getting into the virtual casino and cartoon sports game, that grab is starting to feel ever more like a 4-11 shot. Time is short – what else should be noted on Tuesday and Wednesday?

Bravemansgame is a superb jumper of a fence