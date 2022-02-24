Willie Mullins and the Parnell Properties Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle: discuss.

It could be a lengthy discussion. The race has been run six times, and Willie Mullins has been responsible for five of the winners. Not only that, but he had the 1-2 in 2019 and he had the 1-2-4-5 in 2020 from just four runners.

Fitting that the race is named after an iconic mare, synonymous with the Mullins name.

Henry de Bromhead punctured the Mullins domination last year with Telmesomethinggirl, but the market suggests that normal service will be resumed this year, with the top three in the current ante-post betting, and five of the top nine, hailing from Closutton. The difficulty may lie in choosing between the Willie Mullins mares.

We got a clue in the Grade 3 Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse four weeks ago, when the Willie Mullins-trained Allegorie De Vassy beat her stable companion Brandy Love by three and a half lengths. Limini and Laurina both won the Solerina Hurdle before going on to victory in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and there was a lot to like about the performance that Allegorie De Vassy put up in staying on nicely to land this year’s renewal of the Fairyhouse race.

That doesn’t tell the full story of the race though, because Brandy Love did well to finish as close as she did, given the degree to which she jumped to her left. Sent to the front form flagfall, she was just a little to her left over the first two flights, but her wayward tendencies became more pronounced as the race developed. She still travelled well in front into the home straight, but she ran down the second last flight and made a bad mistake, which allowed her stable companion up on the far side. Paul Townend did well to get her back onto the track and, in the circumstances, Brandy Love did well to keep on again on the near side to retain second place.

Winner of her only point-to-point when she was with Colin Bowe, Brandy Love won her bumper on her debut under Rules last season, and she finished third in the Grade 2 mares’ bumper at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival when she was sent off as a warm favourite. Sent off a short price for her maiden hurdle on her hurdling bow at Naas in December, she was impressive in winning, making just about all the running and jumping well in the main before coming 10 lengths clear of Limerick Lace and Broomfield Hall, who enhanced the form by finishing first and second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown next time.