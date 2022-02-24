Donn McClean tries to clear up the picture in the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle with Willie Mullins, who has won five of the six renewals, having the top three in the betting.
Willie Mullins and the Parnell Properties Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle: discuss.
It could be a lengthy discussion. The race has been run six times, and Willie Mullins has been responsible for five of the winners. Not only that, but he had the 1-2 in 2019 and he had the 1-2-4-5 in 2020 from just four runners.
Fitting that the race is named after an iconic mare, synonymous with the Mullins name.
Henry de Bromhead punctured the Mullins domination last year with Telmesomethinggirl, but the market suggests that normal service will be resumed this year, with the top three in the current ante-post betting, and five of the top nine, hailing from Closutton. The difficulty may lie in choosing between the Willie Mullins mares.
We got a clue in the Grade 3 Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse four weeks ago, when the Willie Mullins-trained Allegorie De Vassy beat her stable companion Brandy Love by three and a half lengths. Limini and Laurina both won the Solerina Hurdle before going on to victory in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and there was a lot to like about the performance that Allegorie De Vassy put up in staying on nicely to land this year’s renewal of the Fairyhouse race.
That doesn’t tell the full story of the race though, because Brandy Love did well to finish as close as she did, given the degree to which she jumped to her left. Sent to the front form flagfall, she was just a little to her left over the first two flights, but her wayward tendencies became more pronounced as the race developed. She still travelled well in front into the home straight, but she ran down the second last flight and made a bad mistake, which allowed her stable companion up on the far side. Paul Townend did well to get her back onto the track and, in the circumstances, Brandy Love did well to keep on again on the near side to retain second place.
Winner of her only point-to-point when she was with Colin Bowe, Brandy Love won her bumper on her debut under Rules last season, and she finished third in the Grade 2 mares’ bumper at last year’s Dublin Racing Festival when she was sent off as a warm favourite. Sent off a short price for her maiden hurdle on her hurdling bow at Naas in December, she was impressive in winning, making just about all the running and jumping well in the main before coming 10 lengths clear of Limerick Lace and Broomfield Hall, who enhanced the form by finishing first and second in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown next time.
Brandy Love looked comfortable going left-handed that day, and she should be happier going left-handed again at Cheltenham. That factor alone could enable her exact her revenge on her stable companion there.
That said, it may be that their stable companion Dinoblue is the one who has been under-rated by the market. JP McManus’ mare has run just once, in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel in early January, but there was an awful lot to like about the performance that she put up in winning that day.
Strong in the market beforehand, she travelled well through her race for Mark Walsh, and her jumping was really good for a debutante. She moved to the front at the first flight down the back straight final time, and she readily came away from her rivals when her rider gave her a squeeze on landing over the second last flight. She easily beat her stable companions La Prima Donna and Mi Lighthouse, who would have finished first and second respectively in a maiden hurdle at Limerick next time had the former not come down at the final flight.
As well as the favourable visual impression that Dinoblue created, she also clocked a good time, faster by seven seconds and 12 seconds respectively than the other two hurdle races run over the same course and distance on the day. And she probably could have gone faster if she had been pushed further.
She is bred for it too. By Doctor Dino, sire of Sharjah and Sceau Royal, Dinoblue is a half-sister to Blue Sari, who split Envoi Allen and Thyme Hill in the Champion Bumper in 2019, and who ran out an impressive winner of his beginners’ chase at Gowran Park on Saturday.
Willie Mullins reported in his stable tour on Wednesday that Dinoblue worked very well recently, and that he was looking forward to running her at Cheltenham. She is a hugely exciting prospect, and she could run a big race there.
