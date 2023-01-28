David Cleary was Timeform's on-course reporter for Festival Trials Day. Check out his analysis of the Cheltenham action.

My quest to read all the novels of Anthony Trollope has arrived at Miss Mackenzie, which has an opening sentence that is almost designed to make you not want to read any further: 'I fear I must trouble my reader with some few details as to the early life of Miss Mackenzie – details which will be dull in the telling, but which shall be as short as I can make them.' I have no wish to trouble my reader either, but I should point out at the start that in reflecting on the events at Cheltenham on Trials day, I am not sure there will be many if any names mentioned that will be winning come the Festival itself. And this in spite of the addition of two events from abandoned cards to make a nine-race bonanza. It's one of those – the Clarence House Chase – which is the obvious exception, and I have written about that here. The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase is an obvious case in point, as, to be fair, it is most years – the Cheltenham Gold Cup trial that has little bearing come the big day. Much as I love Ahoy Senor, who is a proper old-fashioned chaser, I find it difficult to see his fiddly jumping being up to the task under the intense pressure of the final circuit of a Gold Cup. He looks too set now, for all that he overcame his issues in the Cotswold, the tendency to jump slightly right, the odd clumsy or awkward jump thrown in.

Sounds Russian continued his progress up in grade in taking second. It's arguable that he was asked to kick for home too soon, but given how he was travelling it was an understandable move. He was getting weight from all of the other principals, so he obviously needs to improve further if he's to make an impact in March, but it isn't totally a forlorn hope. So far as the markets were concerned, Noble Yeats's performance in finishing third, giving weight to the first two who he'd beaten in the Many Clouds, was the most positive Gold Cup audition. The Grand National winner was done for speed when Sounds Russian went for home, but was staying on well at the finish. An extra furlong and an end-to-end gallop, if there were one, would both benefit him, as might the refitting of cheekpieces (he hasn't worn them since the National). Protektorat was the pick of the paddock, but proved rather too full of himself once racing and ran below the level of his Betfair Chase win. He was third in last season's Gold Cup and has the form to make the frame again. Meanwhile, it's back to the drawing board with Dusart, who was never going that smoothly on his return to fences and whose jumping went to pieces after halfway. The Cleeve Hurdle threw up a surprise result and a new name for Stayers' Hurdle consideration, the French-trained Gold Tweet having too much speed from the last for the pacemaking Dashel Drasher. Gold Tweet isn't the most substantial and his French form looked to leave him something to find, but he was untried at three miles and that is likely the key to his improvement. He needs to be supplemented for the Stayers'.

The most impressive performance of the afternoon came from Stage Star in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase. He travelled well throughout and jumped fluently, and in form terms his effort in winning with plenty in hand under topweight makes him a serious contender for the Turners Novices' Chase. Stage Star, who won the Challow Hurdle last season, can look right out of the top drawer on his day. The nagging doubt about him is he has had a few off-days – his two efforts in Grade 1 novices last spring and his defeat over fences at Newbury in the autumn. It's the very nature of Trials day that the focus is on spotting performances that point towards Cheltenham in March, but with the Timeform in particular, it's best to try and look at it in a wider context. Saturday's renewal contested by a largely unexposed field looked a strong one on paper, and there were quite a few that shaped well, even though the winner won as he did. Datsalrightgino looked well suited by the step up to two and a half miles and will surely go one better before long. Panic Attack, who isn't the most substantial of mares, found the course a bit demanding, but she stuck to her task and can be placed to advantage, particularly returned to further.

