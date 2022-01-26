I’m still hopeful that - Dysart Dynamo’s scintillating Moscow Flyer Hurdle win notwithstanding - Willie Mullins will allow Sir Gerhard to take his chance in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. If the Cheveley Park Stud’s horse wins the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival in 11 days’ time, it will surely be difficult to go anywhere else.

Then we had the entries on Tuesday, and the novice hurdlers are wall-to-wall today.

There was Jonbon’s win at Haydock on Saturday, which divided opinion, and there was Walking On Air’s win at Newbury the previous Wednesday, which didn’t.

Not as high as Honeysuckle was, but it is highly improbable that there is another Honeysuckle lurking. There is only one mare rated higher than Stormy Ireland among this year’s entries, her stable companion Concertista, and Concertista is not a certain runner, given that her two runs this season – two wins – have been over fences.

Stormy Ireland is the shortest priced of the Closutton contingent in the ante-post markets for this year’s renewal as things stand, and that makes sense. She is a high-class mare, she has a rating of 150, higher than Black Tears was, higher than Roksana was.

And in the other three renewals that he didn’t win, he had the second and third behind Apple’s Jade in 2017, he had the second, third and fifth behind Honeysuckle in 2020, and he had the runner-up last year behind Black Tears: Concertista, beaten a head.

Not only that, but he would have had the 1-2 in the race in 2015 had Annie Power not come down at the final flight, and he would have had the 1-3-4 in the race in 2019 if Benie Des Dieux had not done the same thing.

The champion trainer’s record in the race is phenomenal. He won six of the first seven renewals of the race with the remarkable Quevega, and he has won three of the seven renewals since.

The same Willie Mullins often holds the key to the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival , and that may be the case this year again.

As well as that, Stormy Ireland goes well at Cheltenham, she finished second in the Mares’ Hurdle in 2019 after Benie Des Dieux’s departure, and she won the Relkeel Hurdle there on New Year’s Day, form that was enhanced when Brewin’upastorm – who may or may not have beaten her had he not come down at the final flight – beat Darver Star and Goshen at Lingfield on Sunday.

Another Festival Victory in mind

However, at a bigger price, her stable companion Burning Victory is even more interesting.

Audrey Turley’s mare was admittedly a fortuitous winner of the Triumph Hurdle in 2020, the chief beneficiary of Goshen’s last flight departure, but she still battled on well up the hill to pull over two lengths clear of the now 159-rated Aspire Tower, with subsequent Henry VIII Chase and Old Roan Chase winner Allmankind back in third.

She didn’t jump that well that day either but, in mitigation, it was just her second run for Willie Mullins, and her second run over hurdles.

Off the track for over a year after that, she returned at last year’s Punchestown Festival, and she ran a massive race in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last October, going down by just a length and a half to Buzz, giving him 2lb, with the pair of them clear. Buzz went on to win the Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle next time, and he would have been a big player in the Stayers’ Hurdle picture now had he not suffered a setback.

Burning Victory was well beaten when sent off as favourite for a valuable three-mile handicap hurdle at Navan last month on her first run over hurdles since the Galway Hurdle in July, but she was much better last time in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle, when she finished third behind Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter.

She was well beaten by that pair in the end, but they are two of the best staying hurdlers in the business. Also, she travelled well through her race, and she moved up nicely behind the two leaders on the run to the end of the back straight, before tiring in the home straight.

The Nathaniel mare also has an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle, but you have to think that the Mares’ Hurdle is her most likely Cheltenham target. As well as the fact that the race is confined to members of her own sex, the intermediate trip of two and a half miles is probably her optimal trip.

Burning Victory already has an official rating of 143, and she is only six, she has raced just six times over hurdles, so she still has the potential to go higher than that. And she is one for one at Cheltenham, at the Cheltenham Festival.

The main dangers

You can understand why Telmesomethinggirl is favourite.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare proved herself at Cheltenham, under Cheltenham Festival conditions, when she ran out an impressive winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle last year.

She was well beaten in a listed mares’ race at Punchestown on her return this season, but she stepped forward nicely from that last time at Leopardstown, when she kept on well to take third place in a Grade 3 contest behind Royal Kahala and Heaven Help Us, beaten only a length and conceding 5lb to the winner and 9lb to the runner-up. There will be no such weight concession in the Grade 1 contest at Cheltenham.

Heaven Help Us comes into it too, last year’s Coral Cup winner, as does Royal Kahala, who was game in battling on well to get the better of Paul Hennessy’s mare at Leopardstown, although Peter Fahey’s mare may want the ground to be softer than you usually get on Day One at Cheltenham

Also, she also holds an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle. In this regard, it will be very interesting to see how she fares against Klassical Dream in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park this week.

They have all been well found by the market, however, and Burning Victory could be the value at current prices.

www.donnmcclean.com