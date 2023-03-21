David Cleary delivers part one of his paddock notes from the Cheltenham Festival and he focuses on the chasers, from El Fabiolo to Galopin Des Champs.

Has there been a better Cheltenham Festival? Champion Hurdle day was just about perfect, the Gold Cup was won by an outstanding young chaser, the number of leading contenders in the Grade 1 races who failed to fire could be counted on the fingers of one hand (literally). Numerous good winners, highly competitive handicaps, heart-warming stories, truly so many memories to cherish. Then there were the dogs that didn't bark: we haven't spent the last four days discussing the imminent disqualification of a Festival winner due to their rider's misuse of the whip; despite the Clerk of the Course's concerns about the ground and the lack of grass growth, the state of the going can seldom have been bemoaned less; and the dastardly plot to inconvenience Irish-trained runners by changing the fence trim from orange to white turned out to be a red herring. And, reason having prevailed over commercial considerations, there are four days, rather than five, to look forward to again next season. All being well, Galopin des Champs will be back to defend his Gold Cup crown. He's an above-average winner of the race and, at seven, is absolutely the right age to become a multiple victor. He dispelled any doubts about his stamina with the strength of his finish and he'd travelled smoothly through the race, despite a less than sparkling round of jumping. Galopin des Champs isn't that imposing, certainly not for a horse with his ability, just a bit above medium sized and not especially powerfully built.

🗣️ "It certainly looks like one of the best winning performances in the Gold Cup in the last five or six years"



🎤 Our man at the track @dpcleary reacts to Galopin Des Champs "stunning" Gold Cup win#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/2r6QjWFs5D — Timeform (@Timeform) March 17, 2023

Others in the field impressed more with their well being beforehand too, though that has never been a concern with horses from Willie Mullins' yard (or his father Paddy before him, for that matter). The 2022 winner A Plus Tard was about the pick of the paddock, but he didn't get the chance to show his form, his chance gone when he was badly hampered after the fall of Ahoy Senor at the final ditch, six out. A Plus Tard may well go for the Bowl at Aintree, which has the potential of being a really strong consolation prize for those beaten at Cheltenham. All being well, the field will also include Ahoy Senor, who was still full of running when he fell. His jumping isn't his strong point, though ironically, until he came down he was more fluent than is often the case. Gold Cup fourth Noble Yeats has an alternative engagement on Merseyside. On paper his performance was a good prep for the Grand National, though last season's Aintree hero went with little fluency, despite the refitting of cheekpieces. Judged on the day, the most encouraging National trial came from the third Conflated, though it looks as though he's going for the Bowl, too. Conflated's stable-companion Envoi Allen produced just about the best performance of his career in winning the Ryanair Chase. It was his third win at the Festival, adding to a Champion Bumper and a Ballymore, his triumphant return to this level a fine training performance by Henry de Bromhead, especially after the horse's poor showing in the King George. Envoi Allen is physically everything a top chaser should look like, though perhaps without the constitution to go with his physique. He's never run at Aintree and appeared just twice at the Punchestown Festival, pulled up lame after hanging badly left in 2021 and taking third, comfortably held, to Energumene in the Champion Chase last year. Envoi Allen is entered in the Grand National, but a crack at Galopin des Champs at Punchestown seems a more plausible, if no less challenging, objective.

Shishkin took second in the Ryanair, though he's definitely on the list of leading contenders that failed to fire. As in last season's Champion Chase, he was never travelling and his jumping was slipshod. It was only his stamina that saw him overhaul the strong-travelling Hitman (the s is silent) after the last. Shishkin would be another for whom the Bowl would seem a chance to gain redemption. He runs these days as if he will be suited by three miles, though headgear probably wouldn't go amiss either. Forty minutes after the Ryanair, the Stayers' Hurdle proved to be the weakest of the open Grade 1 events. Sire du Berlais, another gaining a third win at the meeting after back-to-back victories in the Pertemps in 2019 and 2020, denied the gallant Dashel Drasher, both very much holding veteran status. The much-younger Teahupoo was promoted to second and would be the most likely of this field to be a contender another year, though there is plenty of room for leading players to emerge from the novice ranks. The performance of Dashel Drasher made the poor effort of Gold Tweet all the more puzzling. Gold Tweet looked in fine shape beforehand, but he lay a long way out of his ground and made no progress after the second-last. On his running in the Cleeve, he should surely have been thereabouts on Thursday. Hopefully, he will get another chance in Britain to show what he can do. The most surprising of the week's flops had come the previous day in the Champion Chase. Edwardstone, such a consistent, tough, reliable performer over hurdles and fences, just ran no sort of race, soon off the bridle and never jumping with his usual fluency. With the surprise Clarence House winner Editeur du Gite's rider unable to control the race in the same way he had then, the way was open for Energumene to follow up his 2022 victory. Energumene was impressive, hardly his fault that his main rivals have failed to fire in successive runnings of this race. He benefited from a better, more positive ride than he'd had in the Clarence House, clearly currently the best of the established two-mile chasers. That may well not be the case in twelve months time. Energumene will be ten by then, an age when he will be starting to decline in all likelihood. And his stable has, in El Fabiolo, a novice that could dominate this division for the next few seasons.

Willie Mullins salutes the crowd after winning his third Gold Cup