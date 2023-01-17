Willie Mullins' Ballymore winner Sir Gerhard, who has not been seen this season, has three novice chases entries at the Cheltenham Festival in March as all the novice chase entries for the week were revealed.
Sir Gerhard, entered in both the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle last week, has also been put forward for the Sporting Life Arkle, Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chases at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
Speaking on our Mullins It Over podcast last Friday, Patrick Mullins said of Sir Gerhard: "And he's entered in the Champion Hurdle at the DRF as well, so Willie has all bases covered.
"He's back on track, he's back in full work, it's just Willie hasn't decided which way he is going to go. It's not ideal midway through the season to be going chasing, but last year we were in a similar boat with Appreciate It and went for the Champion Hurdle and obviously that didn't quite work out.
"Willie hasn't decided the route yet, but the horse is in much better form and I'd expect him to be out before Cheltenham hopefully, and if not before then at Cheltenham."
Entries:
Appreciate It
Ballybreeze
Banbridge
Bass Rock
Boothill
Datsalrightgino
Dysart Dynamo
Effernock Fizz
El Fabiolo
Fil Dor
Final Orders
Flame Bearer
Ha D’Or
Haddex des Obeaux
Hollow Games
James Du Berlais
Jonbon
Largy Debut
Mortlach
Saint Roi
Saint Segal
Sir Gerhard
Straw Fan Jack
Unexpected Party
Visionarian
West Cork
Entries:
Aione
Amirite
Bellatrixsa
Blackjack Magic
Bowtogreatness
Bronn
Captain Kangaroo
Chavez
Chemical Energy
Churchstonewarrior
City Chief
Coeur Serein
Coolvalla
Fakiera
Frontal Assault
Gaillard Du Mesnil
Gerri Colombe
Glengouly
Gold Cup Bailly
Gustavian
Harper's Brook
Hidden Heroics
I Am Maximus
Idas Boy
Iron Bridge
Jon Snow
Kilcruit
Mahler Mission
Malinello
Minella Crooner
Mister Coffey
Mr Adjudicator
Rambranlt'jac
Ramillies
Tea For Free
Tenzing
Walking On Glass
Entries:
Amirite
Balco Coastal
Ballygrifincottage
Bear Ghylls
Bowtogreatness
Bronn
Drumbear
Gaillard Du Mesnil
Galia Des Liteaux
Gelino Bello
Gentlemansgame
Gerri Colombe
Glengouly
Hidden Heroics
I Am Maximus
Idas Boy
Iron Bridge
James Du Berlais
Kilcruit
Loughderg Rocco
Malinello
McFabulous
Mighty Potter
Minella Crooner
Monmiral
Ramillies
Sir Gerhard
Stage Star
Telmesomethinggirl
The Real Whacker
Thedevilscoachman
Thunder Rock
Thyme Hill
Wonderwall
Entries:
Adamantly Chosen
Appreciate It
Balco Coastal
Banbridge
Bass Rock
Bold Endeavour
Bowtogreatness
Bronn
Christopher Wood
Datsalrightgino
Drumbear
Dysart Dynamo
El Fabiolo
Fil Dor
Flame Bearer
Gaillard Du Mesnil
Gentlemansgame
Glengouly
Ha D'Or
Harper's Brook
Hollow Games
I Am Maximus
James Du Berlais
Journey With Me
Kilcruit
Lac De Constance
Loughderg Rocco
McFabulous
Mighty Potter
Monmiral
Mortlach
Notlongtillmay
Ramillies
Sir Gerhard
Stage Star
Straw Fan Jack
The Real Whacker
Thunder Rock
Tweed Skirt
Unexpected Party
Wonderwall
