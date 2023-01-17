Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Tuesday March 14)

Sir Gerhard, entered in both the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle last week, has also been put forward for the Sporting Life Arkle, Brown Advisory and Turners Novices' Chases at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Speaking on our Mullins It Over podcast last Friday, Patrick Mullins said of Sir Gerhard: "And he's entered in the Champion Hurdle at the DRF as well, so Willie has all bases covered.

"He's back on track, he's back in full work, it's just Willie hasn't decided which way he is going to go. It's not ideal midway through the season to be going chasing, but last year we were in a similar boat with Appreciate It and went for the Champion Hurdle and obviously that didn't quite work out.

"Willie hasn't decided the route yet, but the horse is in much better form and I'd expect him to be out before Cheltenham hopefully, and if not before then at Cheltenham."

Entries:

Appreciate It

Ballybreeze

Banbridge

Bass Rock

Boothill

Datsalrightgino

Dysart Dynamo

Effernock Fizz

El Fabiolo

Fil Dor

Final Orders

Flame Bearer

Ha D’Or

Haddex des Obeaux

Hollow Games

James Du Berlais

Jonbon

Largy Debut

Mortlach

Saint Roi

Saint Segal

Sir Gerhard

Straw Fan Jack

Unexpected Party

Visionarian

West Cork