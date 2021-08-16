Ross O’Sullivan is dreaming of running Sea Sessions in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival following her victory at Aintree on Saturday.

The three-year-old opened her account over jumps in a Listed contest at the third attempt, with a game display in difficult weather conditions. O’Sullivan will probably give her one more run in the New Year before heading back across the Irish Sea for Cheltenham. “We’d love to go to Cheltenham for the Fred Winter, the Boodles as they call it now, in March. That would be the dream,” said the County Kildare handler.