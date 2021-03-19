Cheltenham Festival: Awards of the week as Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore star

Ben Linfoot looks back on four fabulous days of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival by discussing the best horse and human participants of the week.

🏆 RACE OF THE WEEK THE WELLCHILD CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP. The feature race of the Cheltenham Festival, it isn’t always the best contest of the week, but this year it was. It had everything. A deep field included former winners Al Boum Photo and Native River, other former Festival winners MINELLA INDO, A Plus Tard, Champ and Frodon, with those six winning several key trials from this season between them, including the King George and the Savills Chase. Frodon and A Plus Tard gave Bryony Frost and Rachael Blackmore superb chances to become the first woman jockey to win the race, we had Al Boum Photo bidding to emulate Arkle and Best Mate by becoming a triple winner, last year’s second and third were back for more - as well as the previous season’s RSA Chase one-two. It was set up beautifully and the race didn’t disappoint, with perennial front-runner Frodon ensuring the sort of solid gallop that was just too hot for Champ and Santini. In a microcosm of the entire week, it soon boiled down to Henry De Bromhead versus Willie Mullins, and at the last it was Henry De Bromhead versus Henry De Bromhead. The two dominant jockeys of the week, Blackmore and Jack Kennedy, had it between them, with Minella Indo, ridden by the latter, bouncing back from a few below-par runs at Leopardstown to take the crown. Blackmore and A Plus Tard were beaten a length and a quarter, down but not out, the runner-up a year junior to the winner and proving he stayed alright. De Bromhead in dreamland, with all the potential to dominate this race next year as well.

Jack Kennedy celebrates on Minella Indo

🏆 RIDE OF THE WEEK JACK KENNEDY. Take your pick. Black Tears, Mount Ida, Minella Indo. All brilliant in different ways. I think it has to be Mount Ida in the Kim Muir, the huge gamble looking decidedly uncomfortable in the early stages as she jumped slow and to the right, looking more likely to be pulled up than winning. But Kennedy was cool, he was patient, and he nursed and kidded his mare into contention to the stage where she grabbed hold of the bit half a mile from home. Having already traded at the maximum of 1000 on the Betfair exchange, there will have been some nervous in-running layers by now and there was nothing they could do as Mount Ida bounded clear to land the money by six and a half lengths. An astonishing ride, executed by a jockey riding with confidence at the top of his game. He would go onto land the Gold Cup, but he still wasn’t the rider of the meeting...

Celebration time for Black Tears and Jack Kennedy

🏆 JOCKEY OF THE WEEK RACHAEL BLACKMORE. How could it be anyone else? Leading jockey, six winners, glass ceiling suitably smashed in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle, the shards were left trailing behind as she galloped to further glory on Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Telmesomething Girl and Quilixios. And she was so close to becoming the first jockey since a certain AP McCoy in 1997 to win both the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup at the same meeting, as well. Winning the leading jockey of the week from Jack Kennedy, her only mistake all week was choosing A Plus Tard instead of her rival’s mount Minella Indo, but after the four days she’s had I doubt she’ll beat herself up too much about that. Her ride in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper aboard the now Willie Mullins-trained Sir Gerhard, where she dictated the gallop up front, enabling her to utilise her horse’s kick, was a thing of beauty and emblematic of the clarity of thought she showed throughout the Festival. Sensational jockeyship, making it look simple, she’s the story of the week.

Rachel Blackmore poses with the Ruby Walsh Trophy during day four of the Cheltenham Festival

🏆 TRAINER OF THE WEEK HENRY DE BROMHEAD. Willie Mullins might have won the leading trainer award on countback with six winners (from 55 runners at 11%), but Henry De Bromhead has to take our gong here given his sensational haul. He had six winners himself from just 23 runners – a Festival strike-rate of 26% - and they contained the Champion Hurdle, Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and Wellchild Cheltenham Gold Cup winners - the first trainer in history to win the three principal races at the same Festival – and he had a one-two in the Blue Riband! His only real disappointment was the fourth-fence exit of Envoi Allen in the Marsh Novices’ Chase, having only had him in his County Waterford yard for two weeks. But what a team of horses he has to go forward with now. It’s been a slow-ish ascent to the top for De Bromhead, but he boasts a core of stable stars the envy of just about every yard in Britain and Ireland now, and his association with Blackmore means he has the best around riding them, too, so he looks like staying at the summit for at least the foreseeable future.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are out on their own

🏆 HORSE OF THE WEEK ALLAHO. There’s something about the nature of the intermediate trip over fences at Cheltenham. Although races like the Marsh Novices’ Chase and Ryanair Chase have their detractors – because they sometimes diminish the quality of crown jewels like the Sporting Life Arkle, the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup – there is no doubt that the two-and-a-half milers are beginning to weave their magic into the tapestry of the Cheltenham Festival. I’m thinking Albertas Run in the Ryanair and particularly Vautour’s extraordinary Marsh romp – a performance that even eclipsed his own foot-perfect display in the Ryanair. There was a lot of Vautour in Allaho’s Ryanair on Thursday, but the thing about this wasn’t just the way he did it but the horses that he did it against. Horses of the calibre of Min, Samcro and Imperial Aura – all Festival winners – just couldn’t handle the gallop. Same with the four-time Festival runner-up, Melon, who was taken off his feet. It was brutal, brilliant, destructive and relentless. Only seven, and with Willie Mullins being a creature of habit once he has found the key, he could become the first repeat winner of this race since the aforementioned Albertas Run a decade ago.

What a performance in the Ryanair Chase - Allaho and Rachael Blackmore

🏆 QUOTE OF THE WEEK PAUL HENNESSY: MY ENABLE. It’s tempting to just put ‘GSI’ and leave it there, Willie Mullins’ bizarre acronym in response to Lydia Hislop’s query as to why Allaho might’ve drifted a magic Racing TV moment. Plenty clearly did indeed ‘Get Stuck In’ to the horse of the week, sent off the well-backed 3/1 favourite ahead of his Ryanair romp. But, as good as GSI was, it was simply brilliant to see greyhound trainer Paul Hennessy, a man who trains just three horses, win the Coral Cup with Heaven Help Us who scored by nine lengths at 33/1 in the Coral Cup. “We bred her, she was born at home and I’ve raised her,” Hennessy said. “The places she’s brought us are just ridiculous. It’s amazing. There she goes, she’s my Enable.”

'My Enable': Heaven Help Us runs away with the Coral Cup

🏆 NATIONAL HUNT STALLION(S) OF THE WEEK YEATS/STOWAWAY/JEREMY. A three-way tie at the top as regards winners with Yeats, Stowaway and Jeremy registering four winners apiece. Yeats’ quartet were Heaven Help Us, Chantry House, Flooring Porter and Mount Ida, Stowaway’s Fab Four were Monkfish, Put The Kettle On, The Shunter and Tellmesomethinggirl and Jeremy made it a triple dead-heat on the Friday after Belfast Banter joined Appreciate It, Black Tears and Sir Gerhard as progeny to have won for the Jersey Stakes winner. Yeats is the only one of the trio still alive but the other active stallion worth a mention is Sholokhov, who was two from two for the week thanks Shishkin and Bob Olinger.

Yeats' Flooring Porter on his way to Stayers' Hurdle glory

🏆 NOVICE HURDLER OF THE WEEK BOB OLINGER. A strong field to pick from and it could’ve easily been Appreciate It or Vanillier, but Bob Olinger looked to beat off two very good horses in taking style in Gaillard Du Mesnil and Bravemansgame in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. A point to point winner and bred for a trip, he looks to have everything, including searing pace, and could even have all the tools to drop back in trip for the Champion Hurdle like some fantastic winners of this race – including Istabraq and Faugheen – did before him. Whether he will might depend on what De Bromhead does with his Champion Hurdle winner, Honeysuckle, with fences even mooted for her in the future, but wherever Bob goes, be it over hurdles or fences, he’ll be doing it with a large following now. And the only horse to have ever beaten him – Ferny Hollow over two miles at Gowran last November – will have an eagerly-awaited comeback, as well.

Rachael Blackmore on Bob Olinger

🏆 NOVICE CHASER OF THE WEEK SHISHKIN. No offence to Chantry House or Galvin, but this was a toss-up between Shishkin and Monkfish and it was the Sporting Life Arkle winner that just edged out the Brown Advisory hero in a tight battle. Monkfish was good, but he wasn’t as good as he was at Leopardstown as his slightly below-par jumping didn’t allow him to get in a fluent rhythm. Shishkin jumped really well, though, having far too much class for his Arkle rivals, and in a week dominated by the Irish he was the one real bright spot for the Brits. It’s doubtful even Energumene could’ve lived with him had he made the trip over, although it is with hope we get racecourse evidence of that in the future. The future looks very rosy for Shishkin and he’s likely a worthy successor to Sprinter Sacre and Altior as another high-class two-miler for Nicky Henderson.

Shishkin is brilliant in the Sporting Life Arkle

🏆 THING TO REMEMBER OF THE WEEK THAT LIMERICK NOVICE HURDLE. Gavin Cromwell had a fantastic Festival with his stamina-laden hurdlers thanks to Flooring Porter in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and Vanillier in the Albert Bartlett. The latter absolutely bolted up in the novice race and a clash next year between stablemates looks unlikely with a novice chasing campaign pencilled in for Vanillier. The one thing to remember for next year, though, is the key stepping stone that Vanillier took this winter – the Grade 2 Land Rover Novice Hurdle at Limerick over Christmas which has been a consistent winner-finder at the Festival for years now. Faugheen won it in 2013 on his way to Ballymore success, Martello Tower landed it a year later before he won the Albert Bartlett and then Penhill did the Limerick-Albert Bartlett double at the 2017 Festival. The season after that Delta Work was second at Limerick before winning the Pertemps and last year Fury Road was a neck away from completing the Limerick-Albert Bartlett double. Vaniellier was runner-up at Limerick, but he hosed up in the Albert Bartlett – so don’t forget to check out the winner, and placed horses, from THAT Limerick Novice Hurdle just when you’re done with the turkey next Christmas.