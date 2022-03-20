An anti-climax to an anti-climax, as the smallest Festival field in decades - and one completely free of British representation - failed to produce the thrilling division-deciding match that might well have been able to save it, a lacklustre Bob Olinger having no answer to his big rival when Galopin des Champs stood so far off the last he knuckled over on landing, handing it to a most fortunate winner.

BOB OLINGER (IRE) made it 3-3 over fences, 6 wins in a row all told and 2 successes from as many Festival visits, yet this was a performance that raised question marks rather than acted as a further step closer to the top of the chasing tree, needing extreme luck on his side after Galopin des Champs had left him trailing from 3 out (had got gap back to a couple of lengths after losing ground by hitting fence prior), hanging left and carrying his head awkwardly under full pressure and unable to respond - 11 lengths down and beaten - when left clear at the last, hitting the line with no verve at all; clearly, it's just possible he was up against one out of the very top drawer, but his jumping was cautious/awkward at times and, much like Ahoy Senor the previous day, needs to iron out those flaws if he's to scale the expected heights in open company next season; perhaps reinventing him as a hurdler is the right long-term move.

BUSSELTON (FR) had no chance with the front 2 but, testament to the favourite's strong-running style, was still taken out of his comfort zone further out than might have been expected, struggling early on the final circuit having jumped with caution at times.

EL BARRA (FR) is a useful novice but was merely making up the numbers in this field out again 4 days after Limerick; held up, went third fifth, struggling when jumped right tenth.

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (FR) found himself in against a misfiring Bob Olinger as it turned out but still put his name alongside the likes of Goshen and Annie Power as recent Cheltenham Festival certainties who left with nothing to show for it, galloping and jumping (stood off and hit the eighth, admittedly) in a fashion that had the also-rans flat out from halfway and, after his main rival had recovered from a blunder to close the gap to a couple of lengths 3 out, opening right up again on the home turn, extending his lead to 11 lengths by the time he buckled on landing having been asked to go long at the last, likely to have won by a margin at least half as far again; he's the best novice chaser in training.