A review of the pick of the action from Sunday's meeting at Chelmsford where Soft Whisper gained her third success at Listed level.

Soft Whisper gave punters plenty to shout about when making most of the running to land the Listed Louis Roederer Queen Charlotte Fillies’ Stakes at Chelmsford on Sunday. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old was sent off the 13/8 favourite to follow up a win in an Ascot handicap last time out and was soon to the fore having pulled her way to the front in the early stages. Marco Ghiani allowed the Godolphin-owned winner to stride on and she put the race to bed when lengthening clear off the home bend. She recorded an official winning distance of a decreasing one-and-a-quarter lengths from runner-up Bounce The Blues, who was unable to reel in the victor.

