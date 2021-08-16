Buick was trailing seven behind Murphy going into last weekend but ramped things up considerably in the past week and, after keeping the momentum going with a Nottingham double on Wednesday afternoon, chalked up winner number 149 for the season on the Ian Williams-trained Typical Woman in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes - race two on the night.

No sooner had he reduced the lead to just one winner, Murphy struck back with his 151st of the campaign in the third race, guiding Jamie Osborne's Notions (7/4 joint-favourite) to victory in the racingwelfare.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes.

Buick, who rode the other joint-favourite in the race, Ramadhaan, could finish only fourth.

There was a horrible incident in race four - the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Racing Handicap - which saw Murphy crash to the ground after his mount Discover Dubai suffered a mid-race injury and came down on the turn into the straight. Thankfully the jockey was seemingly unscathed.

The marred race was won by 8/1 chance If You Dare for trainer Mark Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning.