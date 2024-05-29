Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:24 · WED May 29, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Solid Silver - 15:20 Hamilton

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Solid Silver has a slightly different profile to usual handicap debutants from this yard, being a six-year-old and having had a few runs in bumpers, but she still has the potential to show improved form now handicapping. She showed some fairly useful form in bumpers, but was running over inadequate trips on the Flat last year, and based on her bumper form, an opening mark of 70 may underestimate her over this sort of trip.

Frank The Spark - 17:15 Beverley

Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Frank The Spark has shown bits and pieces of promise to suggest he is up to winning races from this sort of mark, notably his handicap debut at Newcastle last year, and he shaped better than the bare result on his recent return back at that venue last month. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and travelled well before the lack of a recent run seemingly began to tell, and he is worth chancing to build on that now having fallen to a career-low mark and has fared well with the draw.

Shin Jidai - 20:12 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Shin Jidai is bred more for middle distances, but she showed plenty of speed when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newcastle last year, and she bettered that form in defeat on her next two starts. She also produced another big career best when making a winning return at Yarmouth last month and that form is working out very well, with the runner-up, fourth and sixth all winning next time. Shin Jidai is just 2 lb higher in the weights now and must have an excellent chance of following up.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

