Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Smart Stat: 24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Solid Silver has a slightly different profile to usual handicap debutants from this yard, being a six-year-old and having had a few runs in bumpers, but she still has the potential to show improved form now handicapping. She showed some fairly useful form in bumpers, but was running over inadequate trips on the Flat last year, and based on her bumper form, an opening mark of 70 may underestimate her over this sort of trip.
Smart Stat: 2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Frank The Spark has shown bits and pieces of promise to suggest he is up to winning races from this sort of mark, notably his handicap debut at Newcastle last year, and he shaped better than the bare result on his recent return back at that venue last month. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and travelled well before the lack of a recent run seemingly began to tell, and he is worth chancing to build on that now having fallen to a career-low mark and has fared well with the draw.
Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
Shin Jidai is bred more for middle distances, but she showed plenty of speed when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newcastle last year, and she bettered that form in defeat on her next two starts. She also produced another big career best when making a winning return at Yarmouth last month and that form is working out very well, with the runner-up, fourth and sixth all winning next time. Shin Jidai is just 2 lb higher in the weights now and must have an excellent chance of following up.
