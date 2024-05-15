Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:38 · WED May 15, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Montassib - 15:15 York

Smart Stat: 22% - William Haggas's strike rate with sprinters

Montassib has plenty of solid form to his name in top-end handicaps over seven furlongs and a mile, but he has been a revelation since dropped to six furlongs, winning a competitive handicap over this course and distance on his final start last season, and proving as good as ever when making a successful return in a listed event at Doncaster in March. Both of those runs came on testing ground, but he goes well on a sound surface too, and he looks ready for this step up into pattern company now.

Elmonjed - 16:15 York

Smart Stat: £20.73 - William Haggas's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Elmonjed is bred to be useful and he looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Lingfield (turf) in August, and he confirmed that impression when following up under a penalty at Haydock in September. He displayed a good attitude on that occasion, digging deep in the closing stages to prevail by a neck, and he is just the type to improve further in handicaps this season.

Imitate - 18:10 Bath

Smart Stat: 23% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate in early season

Imitate is from a good Juddmonte family - sister to useful Bonne Idee and a half-sister to smart two-year-old Nostrum - and she shaped as though she'd come on a fair bit for the experience on her debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket last season. That wasn't the strongest race of its type for the track, but she has seemingly been found a good opportunity here, and it would be no surprise were she to return with a much-improved performance.

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

