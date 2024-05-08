Sporting Life
Stat Selector
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:07 · WED May 08, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Vince L'Amour - 14:35 Chester

Smart Stat: 2 - Tim Easterby's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Vince L'Amour has shown improved form in handicaps this season, showing the benefit of his reappearance run when opening his account over six furlongs at Ripon last month in grand style, and he followed up in similarly taking fashion under a penalty at Catterick a fortnight ago. He had no problem with the drop back to five furlongs on that occasion and he remains a handicapper to be interested in now 8 lb higher in the weights.

Beeley - 15:05 Chester

Smart Stat: 23% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

More or less all of these are open to improvement in the Cheshire Oaks and, given there isn't a high standard of form set, it could be worth chancing Beeley, who remains a maiden, but has shown plenty in two starts so far. She's a well-bred filly who went incredibly close to making a winning debut over a mile at Nottingham last season and showed similar form when runner-up to a very promising stablemate on her return at Sandown 12 days ago. The step up to a mile and a half will suit now and she remains with plenty of potential.

Grosvenor Square - 15:40 Chester

Smart Stat: 7 - Aidan O'Brien's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Grosvenor Square is from an excellent family - half-brother to Irish Derby winner Santiago amongst others - and he made a promising start last season, overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut at Galway. He had plenty in hand on that occasion and improved further when finishing third in the Beresford Stakes just 11 days later, looking far from the finished article, and that experience wasn't lost on him as he showed when bolting up in a Group 3 at Leopardstown when last seen. Grosvenor Square is a good prospect for middle distances this year, sure to relish this step up in trip, and he and sets a lofty standard on form for his rivals to aim at.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

