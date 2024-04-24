Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
11:22 · WED April 24, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Clonakilty - 14:20 Perth

Smart Stat: 32% - Sean Bowen's strike rate at Perth

Sean Bowen tends to operate at a strike rate around the 19% mark but that increases to a highly impressive 32% at Perth and he is set for a busy afternoon there today with six rides on the card. One of his better chances on the card is in the two-and-a-half-mile novice handicap chase aboard Clonakilty who produced his best effort yet when successful at Southwell last time and should be suited by the switch to a right-handed track.

Emma Hamilton - 15:35 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 2 - Henry Daly's number of winners in the past three runnings

Henry Daly won both divisions of this mares' novice handicap hurdle last season so it's interesting that his representative this time around, Emma Hamilton, has attracted support. She has been disappointing over hurdles so far but showed ability in bumpers, finishing in the frame on both starts in that sphere, so she could yet do better.

Meatloaf - 16:42 Taunton

Smart Stat: 31% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at Taunton

Harry Cobden boasts a really impressive 31% strike rate at Taunton - compared to an overall record around the 23% mark - and he has a full book of seven rides today, starting with Meatloaf in the 19-furlong novice hurdle. Meatloaf has disappointed the last twice but he had made a positive start to his career and the form he showed when making a winning start over hurdles at Wincanton gives him good claims here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

