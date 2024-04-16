Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:49 · WED April 17, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Abate - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £37.00 - Adrian Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Trainer Adrian Nicholls and his daughter Mia teamed up together to take the big sprint handicap at the course yesterday, with Tees Spirit showing blistering speed and having it in the bag from just after halfway. Abate is a similar type, and he comes here after a good 2023 in which he won four races, including over C&D. He has won after an absence before, and, given his trainer’s fine record with horses running after a break, is expected to be hard to catch.

Jayarebe - 14:25 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £13.50 - Brian Meehan's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

The Feilden Stakes looks very open, with some lofty reputations at the head of the betting, but Jayarebe looks to be flying under the radar for a yard that does well with horses returning to action. Jayarebe is a half-brother to 1½m-2m winner Malakahna and French 1¼m winner Avolta so it’s encouraging that he was able to show so much last season. He looked a good prospect when readily winning a minor event on the July Course on debut and then just found himself tapped for toe when 6 lengths seventh to Rosallion in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp. He's already useful and remains with potential.

In Excelsis Deo - 14:40 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Harry Fry's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 34% - Jonathan Burke's strike rate on chase favourites

Timeform’s pace prediction of ‘strong’ suggests that this race could be set up perfectly by a host of front-runners for In Excelsis Deo who has had a good season without winning. He looked set to play a big part in the finish when unseating his rider at Sandown in February and then found himself too far back when flying home for a 4¼ lengths fifth of 21 to Shakem Up'arry in the Plate Handicap Chase here last time. He has been threatening to win all season and granted a bit more luck in running here he can enhance his trainer’s good record in the race.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo