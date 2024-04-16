Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Abate - 13:50 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £37.00 - Adrian Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Trainer Adrian Nicholls and his daughter Mia teamed up together to take the big sprint handicap at the course yesterday, with Tees Spirit showing blistering speed and having it in the bag from just after halfway. Abate is a similar type, and he comes here after a good 2023 in which he won four races, including over C&D. He has won after an absence before, and, given his trainer’s fine record with horses running after a break, is expected to be hard to catch.

Jayarebe - 14:25 Newmarket

Smart Stat: £13.50 - Brian Meehan's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

The Feilden Stakes looks very open, with some lofty reputations at the head of the betting, but Jayarebe looks to be flying under the radar for a yard that does well with horses returning to action. Jayarebe is a half-brother to 1½m-2m winner Malakahna and French 1¼m winner Avolta so it’s encouraging that he was able to show so much last season. He looked a good prospect when readily winning a minor event on the July Course on debut and then just found himself tapped for toe when 6 lengths seventh to Rosallion in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp. He's already useful and remains with potential.

In Excelsis Deo - 14:40 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: 2 - Harry Fry's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Smart Stat: 34% - Jonathan Burke's strike rate on chase favourites

Timeform’s pace prediction of ‘strong’ suggests that this race could be set up perfectly by a host of front-runners for In Excelsis Deo who has had a good season without winning. He looked set to play a big part in the finish when unseating his rider at Sandown in February and then found himself too far back when flying home for a 4¼ lengths fifth of 21 to Shakem Up'arry in the Plate Handicap Chase here last time. He has been threatening to win all season and granted a bit more luck in running here he can enhance his trainer’s good record in the race.