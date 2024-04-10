Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Ortelius - 13:45 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 35% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at Leopardstown

Ryan Moore boasts an exceptional 35% strike rate at Leopardstown and he demonstrated his prowess around the track on Sunday when riding a treble. He has three well-fancied rides today, including Ortelius who shaped with plenty of promise when only narrowly denied on debut at the Curragh last season and was then third in a strong-looking maiden at Newmarket, where he was was possibly inconvenienced by the draw.

Typhoon Flyer - 17:10 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 22% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate at Market Rasen

Sam Twiston-Davies boasts an impressive 22% strike rate at Market Rasen - an improvement on his overall record around 15% - and he will be hoping to enhance that aboard Typhoon Flyer who makes his first start for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. He showed promise in bumpers in Ireland, finishing placed on both starts, and he sets the standard.

Going The Distance - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 19% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate with handicap debutants

Ralph Beckett operates at a creditable 19% strike rate with his handicap debutants - a slight improvement on an overall record around the 18% mark - and he has an interesting representative this evening in Going The Distance. Going The Distance showed run-by-run improvement in three starts as a juvenile, winning his final couple of outings, and he remains open to further improvement as he steps up in trip on his handicap debut. He has been gelded since last seen.