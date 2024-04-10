Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
13:05 · WED April 10, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Ortelius - 13:45 Leopardstown

Smart Stat: 35% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at Leopardstown

Ryan Moore boasts an exceptional 35% strike rate at Leopardstown and he demonstrated his prowess around the track on Sunday when riding a treble. He has three well-fancied rides today, including Ortelius who shaped with plenty of promise when only narrowly denied on debut at the Curragh last season and was then third in a strong-looking maiden at Newmarket, where he was was possibly inconvenienced by the draw.

Typhoon Flyer - 17:10 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: 22% - Sam Twiston-Davies' strike rate at Market Rasen

Sam Twiston-Davies boasts an impressive 22% strike rate at Market Rasen - an improvement on his overall record around 15% - and he will be hoping to enhance that aboard Typhoon Flyer who makes his first start for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole. He showed promise in bumpers in Ireland, finishing placed on both starts, and he sets the standard.

Going The Distance - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 19% - Ralph Beckett's strike rate with handicap debutants

Ralph Beckett operates at a creditable 19% strike rate with his handicap debutants - a slight improvement on an overall record around the 18% mark - and he has an interesting representative this evening in Going The Distance. Going The Distance showed run-by-run improvement in three starts as a juvenile, winning his final couple of outings, and he remains open to further improvement as he steps up in trip on his handicap debut. He has been gelded since last seen.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

