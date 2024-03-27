Sporting Life
Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
09:28 · WED March 27, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for today's racing with the free Stat Selector.

Moytier - 14:30 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 32% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at WINCANTON

Moytier built on his recent efforts over fences to get off the mark in this sphere over course and distance at the end of last month, given a positive ride but taken wide also, and really poured it on in the closing stages, going on again at the third-last and clear jumping the last. He had plenty in hand on that occasion and it is a big plus that Harry Cobden retains the ride. He should be hard to beat following a 9 lb rise if in the same form.

Gamekeeper - 17:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 20% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Gamekeeper is bred to be smart, and was strong in the betting when shaping with abundant promise on his debut at York in October, making up considerable ground late in the day, the only one who didn't race prominently to make the frame. He landed the odds with plenty to spare at Wolverhampton just 10 days later, still displaying signs of inexperience but easily moving clear under a considerate ride. There should be plenty more to come from him this season and he has the potential to defy a penalty on his return for top connections.

Mount Athos - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 23% - James Doyle's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Mount Athos can boast a perfect record at Kempton, winning all three of his starts over this course and distance, the latest of which came in November from a 4 lb lower mark. He went on to run a cracker in listed company at Deauville in December, beaten a short head over an extended seven furlongs where he was just caught close home, and it is probably best to put a line through his latest run at Wolverhampton where he failed to settle. The return to Kempton is sure to be in his favour and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him.

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

