Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Heros - 14:45 Haydock

Smart Stat: 21% - Venetia Williams's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Heros made an excellent start to his life over fences, winning his first two starts in handicaps at Taunton in November and December, and he bounced back to something like his best when beaten a neck in second by a likeable type at Wetherby last month. He was strong in the betting on that occasion and suffered some interference by the winner on the run-in. It wasn't enough to overturn the result but he may have even more to offer as a chaser, so will remain of interest for a yard moving back into form.

Ascending Lark - 15:15 Haydock

Smart Stat: 22% - Harry Derham's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Ascending Lark looks very interesting now making her hurdling debut on her first start for Harry Derham. She showed up well for a long way on her debut in a bumper at Cork in January last year, just unable to live with a Willie Mullins hot pot in the closing stages and, though she didn't build on that afterwards, there is reason to think a better showing is in the offing now starting out for Derham. He is a dab hand at improving new recruits and the form of her debut run makes her very interesting now sent over timber.

Flintara - 15:30 Market Rasen

Smart Stat: £69.10 - Richard Bandey's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)

Flintara was steadily progressive over hurdles and she has continued the theme of improvement switched to fences, building on the promise of her debut in this sphere when scoring by 30 lengths in a low-grade handicap at Fontwell. She made the most of a good opportunity on that occasion, but confirmed that effort when bettering her form in defeat at Huntingdon last time. That form is working out very well, and she is just 2 lb higher in the weights now, so remains a chaser to keep on the right side.