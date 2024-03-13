Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
11:01 · WED March 13, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for Wednesday with the free Stat Selector.

Tribal Star - 17:20 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - William Buick's strike rate at Kempton

William Buick boasts an impressive 24% strike rate at Kempton - a slight improvement on his overall record around the 23% mark - and he heads to the track for one ride this evening aboard the promising Tribal Star in what looks like a hot novice. Tribal Star, a 550,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, made an encouraging start to his career last year by finishing runner-up on both outings at Newmarket and Chelmsford, and he remains with potential.

Superb Force - 17:45 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 23% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

Andrew Balding tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 23% with the runners he sends on the long journey north to Newcastle. Balding relies on one runner at the course this evening in Superb Force, a half-brother to top-level winners Best Solution and El Bodegon who made an encouraging handicap debut when runner-up at Lingfield last month. He disappointed at Kempton last time but may have benefited from a stronger gallop and could yet do better.

Greatgadian - 18:15 Newcastle

Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season

Roger Varian boasts a 26% strike rate at Newcastle - compared to an overall record around the 20% mark - and he has one runner this evening in Greatgadian. Greatgadian caught the eye when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at this venue ten days ago, running on strongly from the rear. He should appreciate stepping back up a furlong here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo