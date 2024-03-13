Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics for Wednesday with the free Stat Selector.
Smart Stat: 24% - William Buick's strike rate at Kempton
William Buick boasts an impressive 24% strike rate at Kempton - a slight improvement on his overall record around the 23% mark - and he heads to the track for one ride this evening aboard the promising Tribal Star in what looks like a hot novice. Tribal Star, a 550,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, made an encouraging start to his career last year by finishing runner-up on both outings at Newmarket and Chelmsford, and he remains with potential.
Smart Stat: 23% - Andrew Balding's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season
Andrew Balding tends to operate at a strike rate around the 15% mark but that increases to 23% with the runners he sends on the long journey north to Newcastle. Balding relies on one runner at the course this evening in Superb Force, a half-brother to top-level winners Best Solution and El Bodegon who made an encouraging handicap debut when runner-up at Lingfield last month. He disappointed at Kempton last time but may have benefited from a stronger gallop and could yet do better.
Smart Stat: 26% - Roger Varian's strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2020 season
Roger Varian boasts a 26% strike rate at Newcastle - compared to an overall record around the 20% mark - and he has one runner this evening in Greatgadian. Greatgadian caught the eye when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at this venue ten days ago, running on strongly from the rear. He should appreciate stepping back up a furlong here.
