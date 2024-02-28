Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Defi Nonantais - 16:05 Wincanton

Smart Stat: 32% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at WINCANTON

Defi Nonantais has shown steady improvement in three starts over hurdles so far, having no chance with the heavy odds-on favourite in a novice at Kempton earlier this month, but leaving the impression he would have more to offer once entering handicaps. An opening mark of 101 is no gift based on what he has acheived so far, but Harry Cobden, who rides this track so well, is in the plate for the first time, and a better performance may well be in the offing

Just Rita - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £29.67 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Just Rita showed something to work on when hitting the frame on her debut over seven furlongs at Lingfield at the end of August and showed improved form upped to a mile at Chelmsford on her next start. She was again well found in the market when disappointing on her final start at Chelmsford and, though she wasn't ideally placed on that occasion, that wasn't her true running. She has the potential to improve further now handicapping after a short break and it would be no surprise were she to improve past these.

Umberto - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £10.37 - Kevin Philippart de Foy's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Umberto proved expensive to follow last season, but he shaped well on numerous occasions behind some useful and smart types, and may have even more to offer as a four-year-old. He wore headgear on his last two starts, but it is left off on his return from six months off, and the booking of Oisin Murphy is a positive sign. On the pick of his form, a mark of 79 shouldn't be beyond him, and his best efforts have also come on the all-weather.