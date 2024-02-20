Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

My Friend Sean – 16:15 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 23% - Tom Lacey's strike rate with handicap hurdling debutants

Smart Stat: £210.95 - Tom Lacey's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers being stepped up in trip for the first time

A double Smart Stat to kick things off, with Tom Lacey enjoying a tremendously profitable record when stepping hurdlers up in trip for the first time. The trainer does well with his handicap debutants and although it’s clear that My Friend Sean will need to improve for this longer distance, his pedigree suggests it will suit. His half-brother Guidedbythescience was a 2½m winner, while his dam was a19f-21f hurdle winner. He can translate hints of ability into a much more accomplished performance from this lowly mark of 83.

Monty Bodkin – 16:50 Doncaster

Smart Stat: 25% - Ben Pauling's strike rate in mid season

Monty Bodkin has the best form in the concluding bumper at Doncaster this afternoon, having shown promise amidst greenness when 4¼ lengths second of 11 to Celtic Dino at Ascot on debut. His subsequent flop at Aintree can be forgiven due to very testing ground, and back on a better surface he is fancied to build on his debut promise with his trainer possessing a good strike-rate not just in recent weeks, but also generally at this time of year.

Herakles Westwood – 17:15 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 43% - Sean Bowen's strike rate on hurdling favourites

Firmly embroiled in the hunt to be Champion Jockey, Sean Bowen’s season has been punctuated by a lot of well-fancied winners, and his strike-rate on favourites is very strong. Herakles Westwood won novice handicaps at Lingfield in November and Fontwell in December and completed his hat-trick in an 11-runner handicap at Catterick last time by a head from Hajey, staying on to lead on the line. Two of those wins came for Bowen (the other for his brother James) and this likeable sort can defy a further 6 lb rise in the weights.