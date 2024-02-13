Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.
Valirann Gold – 15:50 Fontwell
Smart Stat: 26% - Gavin Sheehan’s strike-rate when riding prominently
While trainer Harriet Brown’s profile may not be that of jockey Gavin Sheehan, it’s worth noting that her eight recent visits to Fontwell have yielded three top-four finishes, and hopes are high that Valirann Gold can add a first elusive course win. There doesn’t seem to be much pace in the race which should see Sheehan take up a very prominent position, and his strike-rate when doing so on horses is higher than his overall record. With Valirann Gold able to run off a mark of 81 now back in the weights, a big run looks assured.
Selkirk Grace – 16:00 Hereford
Smart Stat: £75.34 - Hughie Morrison’s profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card
Selkirk Grace may be unproven over today’s longer trip (has raced exclusively over around two miles so far over hurdles), but her trainer Hughie Morrison is very much proven when targeting just one horse at a meeting. Though bred more for the Flat, Selkirk Grace certainly didn’t seem to fail for lack of stamina when pushing the well-backed Sawpit Sienna to a neck at Taunton last month and it looks significant that this improving filly heads to Herefordshire this afternoon.
Escarpment – 19:30 Kempton
Smart Stat: £75.34 - Mick Appleby’s profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Escarpment may still be a maiden but he produced a much more encouraging effort when two-lengths third to the progressive Havanasam at Wolverhampton earlier this month. He’s fallen significantly in the weights since joining Mick Appleby from Martyn and Freddie Meade, and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by the drop in trip this evening with a visor fitted for the first time. A very bold bid is expected from near the pace.
