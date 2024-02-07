Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Bonttay - 15:20 Ludlow

Smart Stat: 21% - Fergal O'Brien's strike rate at LUDLOW since the start of the 2019/20 season

Bonttay had some useful form in bumpers and she has also made a very promising start over hurdles, winning a couple of times last season, and proving better than ever when making a successful return over two miles at Hereford in November. She was very well backed for a handicap at Cheltenham last time and she may well have completed a hat-trick had she stood up, still full of running when unseating her rider at the second-last. Bonttay has cheekpieces back on now, races from the same mark, and must have an excellent chance.

Ahlain - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 19% - James Tate's strike rate with handicap debutants

Ahlain shaped well in a big-field maiden at Newbury on her debut in July, showing clear signs of greenness, and she built on the promise of that effort when opening her account over this course and distance the following month. Her latest run in the Group 3 Prestige Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood is easy to ignore given that came on heavy ground and she raced in the middle of the track on arguably the worst of it. Ahlain is a nice, tall filly with plenty of scope, very much the type to develop into an even better three-year-old, and she is potentially well treated on her return and handicap debut.

Symbol of Light - 19:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £57.70 - Julie Camacho's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Symbol of Light was very progressive on the all-weather when trained by Charlie Appleby and he has made a promising start for these connections despite not yet getting his head in front. The form of his latest run at Newcastle is working out very well, the winner following up in good style in a listed event at Lingfield on Sunday, while the third also won next time out. Therefore, he looks potentially well treated from just a 1 lb higher mark, and remains a horse to be interested in.