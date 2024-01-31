Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Florencethemachine - 14:45 Exeter

Smart Stat: 27% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at EXETER since the start of the 2019/20 season

Florencethemachine was successful on her sole start in points and she shaped better than the distance beaten on her Rules debut in a two and a half mile novice hurdle at Chepstow in October. That came in terrible conditions and she was probably turned out too quickly when not in the same form at Ludlow a few weeks later. Florencethemachine has been freshened up since and gets better ground now, so she is fancied to build on the promise of her debut effort for a yard with an excellent record at this course.

Luna Effect - 17:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: 24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2020 season

Luna Effect remains a maiden, and is proving expensive to follow of late, turned over at odds-on over a mile and a half at Newcastle last time, but he remains with the ability to win races at this level. He didn't run badly on form last time, but was unable to go past the game winner who made all of the running, and it is interesting that Luna Effect is now fitted with first-time cheekpieces. The headgear may make him concentrate more and he is afforded one more chance for respected connections.

Silver Samurai - 18:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £68.12 - Marco Botti's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Silver Samurai is yet to win on the all-weather, but he has plenty of solid efforts to his name on an artificial surface, notably at this course, and he looks interesting on his return from a short break. His last win came in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket in August from a 3 lb lower mark and he hasn't shaped badly in some competitive turf handicaps since. He made his challenge away from the favoured stand-side rail at Ascot last time and his strong-travelling nature lends itself well to all-weather racing. Silver Samurai remains on a competitive mark and this race should be run to suit.