Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stat Selector
Stat Selector

Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

By Timeform
10:28 · WED January 24, 2024

Get the most interesting trends and statistics from today's horse racing with the free Stat Selector.

Marvellous Mick – 13:30 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 26% - Paul Nicholls’ strike rate at Chepstow since the start of the 2019/20 season

Marvellous Mick cost €120,000 as an unraced three-year-old and looked a fine prospect when justifying short-priced favouritism in a bumper here in December 2022. He then shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when returning from just over twelve months off to finish seventh behind Let It Rain in a listed bumper at Ascot last month and he makes plenty of appeal sent hurdling.

Lowry’s Bar – 15:10 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 43% - Ben Jones’ strike rate on hurdling favourites

Previously runner-up in an Irish point, Lowry’s Bar boasts an unbeaten record over hurdles for Philip Hobbs & Johnson White with wins in a maiden at Wincanton, a novice at Chepstow and a handicap back at Wincanton last time where he won readily without his rider having to go for his whip. He has more to offer, especially now that he’s going beyond two miles for the first time, and has leading claims under Ben Jones who rode him for his first two wins.

Miss Monte Carlo – 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 37% - Saffie Osborne’s strike rate on favourites

Miss Monte Carlo shaped promisingly on her debut at Kempton early in the month in a fillies’ novice when it was only her inexperience that prevented from her winning. She was headed on the line to go down by a short head to a shock winner on that occasion but that was over a mile and being out of a useful winner up to a mile and a half, tonight’s longer trip is sure to suit. Likely to improve for the experience too, she’s the one to beat.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING