Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Marvellous Mick – 13:30 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 26% - Paul Nicholls’ strike rate at Chepstow since the start of the 2019/20 season

Marvellous Mick cost €120,000 as an unraced three-year-old and looked a fine prospect when justifying short-priced favouritism in a bumper here in December 2022. He then shaped better than the distance beaten suggests when returning from just over twelve months off to finish seventh behind Let It Rain in a listed bumper at Ascot last month and he makes plenty of appeal sent hurdling.

Lowry’s Bar – 15:10 Chepstow

Smart Stat: 43% - Ben Jones’ strike rate on hurdling favourites

Previously runner-up in an Irish point, Lowry’s Bar boasts an unbeaten record over hurdles for Philip Hobbs & Johnson White with wins in a maiden at Wincanton, a novice at Chepstow and a handicap back at Wincanton last time where he won readily without his rider having to go for his whip. He has more to offer, especially now that he’s going beyond two miles for the first time, and has leading claims under Ben Jones who rode him for his first two wins.

Miss Monte Carlo – 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: 37% - Saffie Osborne’s strike rate on favourites

Miss Monte Carlo shaped promisingly on her debut at Kempton early in the month in a fillies’ novice when it was only her inexperience that prevented from her winning. She was headed on the line to go down by a short head to a shock winner on that occasion but that was over a mile and being out of a useful winner up to a mile and a half, tonight’s longer trip is sure to suit. Likely to improve for the experience too, she’s the one to beat.