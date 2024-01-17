Check out the Timeform Stat Selector preview for Wednesday

Iddergem - 15:20 Southwell

Smart Stat: 20% - Olly Murphy's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2019/20 season

This isn't a strong race by any means, plenty arriving with something to prove and, while Iddergem himself isn't the most straightforward, he should be able to get his head back in front in this contest. He was successful in a similar event at Stratford in November and has finished runner-up on his last two starts. Iddergem managed to squander what looked a certain winning opportunity last time, around eight lengths clear at the last but hanging badly on the run-in and downing tools. Expect him to be held on to for longer here and it will be very disappointing if he doesn't come out on top.

Swiss Pride - 18:00 Kempton

Smart Stat: £102.54 - Roger Teal's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Swiss Pride ran respectably from an easing mark when finishing two and a half lengths second to the reopposing Mccauley's Tavern over course and distance a fortnight ago, diving to his left leaving the stalls and just staying on at the same pace in the closing stages. He has a 5 lb pull at the weights with that rival now, while his jockey is also taking a further 5 lb off, so he is weighted to reverse the form with that rival, and trainer Roger Teal is very profitable when having just one runner at a meeting.

No News - 19:30 Kempton

Smart Stat: £18.62 - J. R. Jenkins's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

No News arrives in top form, winning his last two starts in handicaps over seven furlongs at this course, producing career-best efforts on each occasion. He displayed a great attitude for his latest win, ridden over two furlongs out and staying on well in the closing stages to prove a neck too strong for an in-form filly who has again run well in defeat. A subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights leaves him on a competitive mark he has form at a mile, while his latest win suggests he will have no problem moving back up in trip.